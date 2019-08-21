Home Good News

Bengaluru students help cancer patients in holding their head high

Bengaluru students donated their hair in a wig awareness drive that brought to focus the importance of public contribution towards the holistic well-being of cancer patients.

Vasundhara Das with cancer patients

By Varsha Gowda
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seventeen-year-old Vaishali Ranvir Rati stands proud, sporting a bold new pixie cut. “I have donated my hair twice already,” she beams. “There is a lot of stigma in our society associated with losing hair. So I understand why many cancer survivors and patients do not feel comfortable,” she says. Vaishali, a student of Sophia High School, was one of the participants at the Wig Donation Drive conducted by Cherian Foundation at Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Centre on Tuesday.  

The foundation, which conducted its 15th donation drive, has donated over 505 wigs in Chennai to date. Sara Benjamin (40), a trustee, said they decided to foray into Bengaluru in a bid to make their signature campaign - Gift Hair Gift Confidence - national.

“It is important to understand that cancer afflicts people from all strata of society, and many are hesitant to avail treatment because of taboo. We want to give them back their confidence and personhood,” she said.

Benjamin added that a study conducted by Adyar Cancer Institute showed that wigs can play an important role in boosting the morale of patients, impacting how they respond to treatment. The organisation has acquired expertise in making wigs, and has come forward to help vulnerable women, affected by cancer with mental health while going through treatment, or with rehabilitating with society.  

A recipient of a wig, Farzana Shafiq (32), expressed happiness with her new look. “I like it, this hair is just like what I had. It is even made of real human hair. I can add more hair by braiding extensions into it,” she said. Shafiq, who has cervical cancer, thanked the hair donors for the new options that they have provided her.

Also present at the event was singer-actress Vasundhara Das, who said hair is often compared to gold. “It is exported to other countries, but I am glad people are coming forward to donate to people who cannot afford it,” she said, listing out instructions for maintenance and use of the wig from the Foundation.

Das encouraged people to come forward and part with their hair, just the way Vaishali did. The youngster talked about how when she was in Class 11, she lost a friend to cancer. “I decided to come forward and part with something dear to me. I have lost my friend to cancer, but that does not mean no one else is affected by the disease, and I intend to help them,” she said.

At least eight students from her school have taken inspiration. Kalmady Urvee Rao (15) has already donated her hair. “Even I like long hair, and understand the significance it holds in our culture,” she said. Hair gives me confidence, and I am happy that I have a chance to share that with other women.”

