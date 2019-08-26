Home Good News

Baby-feeding cubicles in Uttar Pradesh bus stations soon

The UPSRTC has released Rs 2.5 crore for constructing modular breastfeeding cubicles in the state-run bus stations.

Published: 26th August 2019 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

baby

For representational purposes

By IANS

LUCKNOW: All government-owned bus stations in Uttar Pradesh will now have baby-feeding cubicles for new mothers.

According to Raj Shekhar, Managing Director of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), these cubicles will help mothers, who often face embarrassment of feeding their newborns while travelling.

The UPSRTC has released Rs 2.5 crore for constructing modular breastfeeding cubicles in the state-run bus stations. Of the 242 bus stations operational in the state, 23 will get the cubicles in the first phase and the remaining kiosks will be set up by November.

The cubicles made of lightweight stainless steel can be swiftly assembled and installed or shifted to other locations with ease. Having a 40x40 mm dimension, the cubicles can be grouted with 8mm thick support plate.

The cubicles will have enough space to change diapers of children and will be equipped with LED lights and fans.

Modelled on the pattern of the exclusive prayer space and smoking zones in airports, the idea has been unanimously adopted at the board's meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh breast feeding centres UP breast feeding centres UP bus stations
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp