Defying odds, hearing-impaired Kochi siblings race ahead in life

Despite being hearing impaired, the siblings didn’t douse their enthusiasm to in bike racing.

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Siblings Sophia M Joe and Richard K Joe, hailing from Eroor, have always been fond of driving. The fact they are hearing-impaired didn’t douse their enthusiasm to vroom ahead. Once Richard earned his driving licence, he expressed his desire to become a bike racer. Sophia too soon followed suit. Like always, their parents Joe Francis and Goretti Joe wholeheartedly supported them.

Soon, the duo set out on a journey to realise their dreams. Joe Francis took his children to many racing academies but were turned down. “We went all over South India. I was even insulted by a trainer in Chennai. He said even a blind can be on the race track, but not a hearing-impaired. We were shattered,” says Joe. Finally, their search took them to Apex Racing Academy in Bengaluru. “They were thrilled to receive us and took the training as a challenge,” adds Joe.

His words reflect the determination and enthusiasm his children share. “Getting a driving license itself was a difficult task. Officials wanted to know why a hearing-impaired person would want to drive. My children are very determined and they overcame all hurdles,” says a proud Joe.

The training sessions were mostly held during weekends in Coimbatore. Joe took Richard and Sophia to the city and stayed there for training. Things were quite expensive. The accommodation, travel expense, training fees, rent for the racing suit, track, bike and boot comes around Rs 1 lakh. 

“They both cleared Level 2. They will get the license once they clear Level 3. It should have been finished by last year, but both got an offer for a film called ‘Shabdham’ where Richard played Sophia’s son. So, level 3 will have to wait,” says Joe.

The training was backbreaking. “But, racers who saw them perform were impressed. They praised me but I told them all the credit goes to the duo,” says Joe. Sophia and Richard are also undergoing training at TVS Academy. They hope to contest in the National Racing Championship.

However, the high expense incurred for training is a hindrance. They are now looking for a sponsor. “We are retired from government services. We have given our everything for children. Though our efforts are appreciated, no academy is willing to waive off fee. If they get a sponsor, they can scale heights,” says Joe.

Sophia is also the first deaf woman to get a driving licence in Kerala. She had contested for shot put competition at national levels and won many prizes. She was also the first runner-up of Miss Deaf India 2014 and represented India in Miss Deaf World competition.

