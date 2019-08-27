Home Good News

Underprivileged children's dreams to fly in plane come true

A total of 30 people including students and their teachers are visiting Delhi and will return tomorrow.

Published: 27th August 2019 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

Air Asia

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The dreams of 20 under-privileged school children to travel by air came true on Monday as they embarked on a journey to New Delhi from here on Monday.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) organised an education tour for these students under its corporate social responsibility scheme and the children boarded an Air Asia flight from here to the national capital.

AAI North-Eastern Region Regional Executive Director Sanjeev Jindal said he had visited these children at the nearby Garal community centre and assured them that they could be taken for an air travel if the school management allowed.

"Their dream to fly is now a reality and it gives me immense pleasure," Jindal said.

The Garal community centre, near Guwahati Airport, is being constructed under AAI's CSR scheme at a cost of Rs 2.37 crore, he said. AAI is always concerned for the people affected by airport projects and "we are striving to connect privileged with unprivileged people in and around airports," he said.

Prince, a primary school student, was beaming.

"We used to watch planes flying over our houses and wondered whether we will ever get a chance to sit inside them. Now it has become a reality."

A total of 30 people including students and their teachers are visiting Delhi and will return tomorrow.

Popular Assamese actress Barsha Rani Bishaya greeted the children and handed over boarding passes to the children at the airport.

"I am feeling privileged to be a part of this initiative," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
underprivileged children
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp