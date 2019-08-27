Underprivileged children's dreams to fly in plane come true

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The dreams of 20 under-privileged school children to travel by air came true on Monday as they embarked on a journey to New Delhi from here on Monday.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) organised an education tour for these students under its corporate social responsibility scheme and the children boarded an Air Asia flight from here to the national capital.

AAI North-Eastern Region Regional Executive Director Sanjeev Jindal said he had visited these children at the nearby Garal community centre and assured them that they could be taken for an air travel if the school management allowed.

"Their dream to fly is now a reality and it gives me immense pleasure," Jindal said.

The Garal community centre, near Guwahati Airport, is being constructed under AAI's CSR scheme at a cost of Rs 2.37 crore, he said. AAI is always concerned for the people affected by airport projects and "we are striving to connect privileged with unprivileged people in and around airports," he said.

Prince, a primary school student, was beaming.

"We used to watch planes flying over our houses and wondered whether we will ever get a chance to sit inside them. Now it has become a reality."

A total of 30 people including students and their teachers are visiting Delhi and will return tomorrow.

Popular Assamese actress Barsha Rani Bishaya greeted the children and handed over boarding passes to the children at the airport.

"I am feeling privileged to be a part of this initiative," she added.