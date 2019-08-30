India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachh Bharat' campaign, India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free.

Plogging is a combination of jogging with picking up litter. As a workout, it provides variation in body movements by adding bending, squatting and stretching to the main action of running, hiking, or walking.

The runners will collect garbage on their way while participating in this initiative to drive the goal behind the run of inculcating a habit of enhancing fitness and keeping the environment clean.

The run will begin from Kochi on September 5 and will end at the India gate in New Delhi on November 2 with a symbolic plogger's run.

The run will pass through 50 big cities across India, covering 1000 kilometres with pit-stops in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Ripu Daman, aka India's plogger is starting with Run To Make India Litter Free. He will be running and cleaning up 1000 KMs covering 50 cities in about 2.5 months. He needs your support!@anandmahindra @PrakashJavdekar @KirenRijiju @swachhbharat pic.twitter.com/kg11At6KwR — Ploggers of India (@PloggersI) July 17, 2019

The run will be supported by R|Elan, a fabric manufacturing company, in association with Ripu Daman.

Speaking about the "mission" to make India Litter Free, Ripu Daman said, "I have a dream to see India Litter Free and am starting this mission to make that dream a reality. It's wonderful to have a partner like R|Elan(tm), which has been leading innovation in the sustainability space and can help us complete the cycle with appropriate waste management.



Together, we want to set an example for 1.3 billion Indians and corporate alike on how each one of us can make a positive impact on the environment and our country while improving our health."

Interestingly, the plastic collected from the runners will be sent for recycling to the PET bottle recycling facility at Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh.

R|Elan(tm), a next-gen fabrics company manufactures specially engineered fibres and yarns using the cutting-edge technological expertise, state-of-the-art research and development and the robust testing systems.