72-year-old Veena player of Odisha reviving the glory of the instrument 

It is the only music centre in and around Bhubaneswar where students are being trained in Veena playing.

Published: 31st August 2019 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

K Rama Rao Patra with his students (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

In a village near Sakhigopal, mornings are melodious. By the side of National Highway 316, Badahata village (Biragovindapur) resonates in 'ragas.' And, the harmonious sounds are emitted from a single-storeyed building with a mini amphitheatre--a classic contrast to the mud-brick houses in the neighbourhood. It's an Odissi music and dance centre, where 72-year-old K Rama Rao Patra strives to revive the lost glory and fame of 'Veena.'

A resident of Bhubaneswar's Badagada area, Patra is the only 'Veena' performer and teacher in the state. Started by eminent vocalist Guru Ramahari Das, this centre is trying to promote the musical instrument.

Perhaps, it is the only music centre in and around the City where students are trained in 'Veena.'

Though the traditional musical instrument has its mention in ancient Odia texts and is part of temple architecture, it failed to retain its fame in the State. Despite being a popular instrument in southern Odisha during the 60s, 'Veena' failed to survive the test of time in the State. "In Odissi music, Veena had a significant role to play. Lord Jagannath had a 'Sevak' for Veenavadam. But, it couldn't evolve in Odissi music. Thus, we are trying to promote it in our centre," said Guru Ramahari. At present, around 20 students from nearby villages and Bhubaneswar learn the nuances of playing the instrument at the centre.

Until the mid-80s, the Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya in City's Sachivalaya Marg area, had a separate department for Veena. Created in 1964, the department was abolished later as there weren't many takers for the course.

Rama Rao and Acharya Yuvaraj Patra were imparting training to the students there till it shut.

In 1947, Veena maestro Tarini Charan Patra had established Gandhi Sangeet Kala Mandir at Boirani village (now Kabisuryanagar) in Ganjam district. It was the first centre in Odisha, where musicians were taught to play the instrument. His successors, Bhakta Batsal Patra, Ananta Charan Patra, Yuvraj Patra and K Rama Rao, carried on the legacy of 'Veena' in Odisha.

The instrument is not available at stores in Bhubaneswar. "People confuse it with Sitar. But, Veena is different. The instrument is sold in Bobbili town, a place near Vijayanagaram in Andhra Pradesh (towards Rayagada) and Pithapura near Vijayawada," Rama Rao said. When Guru Ramahari Das had set up his centre in 2011, he had purchased 12 old instruments of Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya in an auction.

Rama Rao, who still performs on stage, had started playing Veena at seven.

Under the tutelage of Acharaya Tarini Charan Patra, he had learnt the nuances of 'Veena.' He had also attended Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya and Tamil Nadu Government Music College in the 70s. "It's important to learn the vocals first. Only then, you will be able to play the instrument," he added. 

TAGS
Veena Veena playing Rama Rao Patra Veena performance
