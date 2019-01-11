Astonishing talent: Four-year-old girl identifies national flags and remembers all state capitals

Shyamsundar N By

TIRUVANNAMALAI: She was one-and-half years old when she could identify alphabets and read out a word, without tutoring. Now, she is four years old, and could identify the national flags of around 40 countries, and know all the state capitals of our country.

Parents were not only astonished to discover the girl’s ability but also wondered how she acquired the skill in the early stages of her life. “We observed some standout abilities when Nikitha was seven-months-old. In a few months, she grew active, and that was when we downloaded an application called ‘Endless Reader’, and showed it to her regularly,” said Subhasree, Nikitha’s mother.

The prodigious K Nikhita (4) is mostly looked after by her grandparents. “We offered her an Atlas book and world map only to keep her engaged in her idle time. We had not taught her anything about the national flags and countries. But, she could well identify the flags of around 40 countries,” Kumar told Express.

She was the youngest of her three siblings born to Kumar and Subhasree. A business man, Kumar (50) ventures out in the morning, and so does his wife, Subhasree (38), an English teacher at a government higher secondary school at Narthampoondi in Tiruvannamalai. “She observes and understands things at ease. She says ‘Don’t make me bore’ if we ever try to repeat what we had taught her,” said Subhasree.

After learning about Nikhita, Tiruvannamalai collector K S Kandasamy paid a visit to her house on Thursday. “It is quite astonishing to see a kinder garden child that learns on her own, without anyone’s assistance. She could read English, and could translate the statement in Tamil. I was surprised to see Nikhita’s ability in reading, identifying flags and remembering state capitals,” Kandasamy said.

The family resides at Gandhi Nagar in Tiruvannamalai. Kandasamy gifted Nikhita a diary, colour pencils, crayons, and sketches. Nikhita recalled that she received prize from Kandasamy sir last year at her music school. I like Red Riding hood that I learn on my own, Nikihita said.