97-year-old Kerala student made Commonwealth Learning's Goodwill Ambassador

By Online Desk

Karthyayani Amma, 97, who had bagged the first rank in the ‘Aksharalaksham’ literacy exam conducted by the Kerala government in November last year, has been honoured by the Commonwealth of Learning. The Canada-based organisation which works for the promotion of education in Commonwealth countries on Monday declared the Alappuzha native as their goodwill ambassador.

Commonwealth of Learning's goodwill Vice-President Balasubramaniam visited Karthyayani Amma, who is busy preparing for her Class 4 equivalent exam, to hand over the award in person.

Karthyayani Amma receiving her certificate from Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The nonagenarian had earlier said that she wants to learn to use a computer and would like to own one so that she can use it during her free time.

When Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked her whether she wanted to pursue graduation, Karthyayani had said, “If my children are willing to teach me further, I would love to.” Karthyayani lives in Alappuzha with her daughter and grandchildren. She never attended school and worked as a cleaning staffer in temples.

‘Aksharalaksham’ programme was launched by the government of Kerala on January 26, 2018, to achieve 100 per cent literacy in the state. Over 47,000 neo-literates were trained under the programme. Karthyayini Amma, who received no formal education as she worked as a domestic help during her younger years, had scored 98 marks out of 100 in the ‘Aksharalaksham’ exam.