Now, order made-by-jail-inmates Metro Freedom chappati and biryani on apps

KOCHI: Don’t be surprised to see ‘jail food’ on the menu while checking food delivery apps in Kochi. The Ernakulam District Jail in Kakkanad will provide food items prepared by jail inmates through mobile food delivery apps, following in the footsteps of Viyyur Central Jail, which had tied up with Swiggy for delivering food prepared by its jail inmates.

Already popular among residents and techies at Kakkanad, Metro Freedom chappatis, curries and biryani prepared by inmates of the district jail will be available across Kochi, once integrated with online food delivery app.

“There was a directive from the Prison Headquarters to promote the food products made in jails through online apps. We have invited some of the food delivery app companies for discussion. We had enquired with representatives of an app about their network in Kochi. Only after the final discussion, we will get a clear picture about launching jail food products prepared in Kajkanad district jail through food delivery apps. We expect it to be finalised within a few months,” an officer said.

Recently, Viyyur Central Jail signed an agreement with Swiggy to provide ‘Freedom Combo Lunch’ comprising chicken biryani (300gm), three chappatis, a chicken curry, a salad, a pickle and a cupcake along with a litre of mineral water for Rs 127. The food will be packed in a plantain leaf.

“Before starting the delivery of Metro Freedom Food made by our inmates of the Kakkanad district jail, we have to introduce new packing machines. The inmates and officials should be trained to handle the mobile app. We can also provide combo food products like Viyyur Central Jail. Our food products have high demand among techies working at Infopark,” the officer said.

On average, food products worth Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 are sold from the food counter set up outside the district jail. The annual sale of food from the jail is over Rs 50 lakh.

A packet of chicken biriyani is sold for Rs 60 while chicken curry is priced at Rs 20. Vegetable and egg curry will be available for Rs 15 and a chappati costs Rs 2.

As many as 20 inmates work in each shift. A prisoner working in a shift is given Rs 170 in remuneration which they can transfer it to their relatives or will be given to each individual when they get released from the jail.