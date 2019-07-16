JNU security guard cracks university entrance to study Russian

By Online Desk

When he joined the Jawaharlal Nehru University as a security guard in 2014, little did Ramjal Meena know that he would get enrolled as a student one day in the same university. Fast forward five years and Meena has cracked the entrance examination to study Russian in the BA (Hons) programme at the prestigious institute, Hindustan Times reported.

Son of a daily wager and a father of three girls, 34-year-old Meena is a native of Rajasthan's Karauli district and a first generation learner from his village.

He attended a government school in his village Bhajera but had to discontinue his studies due to his family conditions. "I had to work to help my father too," he said.

Last year, he also completed his graduation in Political Science, History and Hindi via distance learning mode from Rajasthan University.

Speaking to the media, Meena, who lives in a one-room house in Munirka and prepared for the entrance between and after his duty hours, says, “Though I got really busy addressing my family’s financial issues, the regret of not joining a regular college was always there. But when I saw the academic environment here, the dream was revived,” he said. Meena who got help from students followed newspapers on his phone.

The reason he chose to study a foreign language was that he wanted to see places. “I have heard those who study foreign languages get to visit foreign countries. Moreover, I want to try my luck in civil services,” he said.

This good news, however, comes with problems. Being the sole breadwinner of this house, Meena's wife is concerned about the family's financial situation. The rule that one cannot pursue regular education with work at JNU is another issue. "I will request for night shifts,” said Meena, who earns ₹15,000 a month.

Naveen Yadav, JNU chief security officer, said, “We are proud of him. But working night shifts with regular college is not possible. We will, however, extend all help possible to him.”

Back at work, Meena explained how people have developed “wrong perceptions” about JNU. "The university has given so many scholars to the country,” he said, adding, “I also want to achieve something after studying.”