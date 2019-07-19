Home Good News

Bishnoi mother breastfeeds baby deer, internet full of praise for the community

The adorable picture of a lactating woman nursing a fawn, shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, has taken the internet by storm. 

Published: 19th July 2019

Bishnoi woman

Picture of Bishnoi community woman breastfeeding fawn. (Photo | Twitter, @ParveenKaswan)

By Online Desk

A mother's love knows no difference when it comes to feeding children. A Bishnoi woman who breastfed a fawn in Jodhpur stands testimony to this.

"This is how the Bishnoi community in Jodhpur cares for animals. These lovely animals are no less than children to them. A lady feeding one. The same people, who fought King in 1730 and laid 363 life protecting Khejri trees," he wrote on the micro-blogging site. 

The post has been widely shared on the internet with over a thousand shares so far. Awestruck by the picture, netizens were full of praise for the community.

Here are some of the reactions:

The Bishnoi community, which follows the Hindu Guru Sri Jambeshwar Bhagwan, is very fond of flora and fauna. They religiously obey the 29 rules advocated by their guru, which includes the protection of animals and nature. 

As Kaswan's tweet suggests, legend says that the community in Jodhpur's Khejarli fought against a ruler and 363 people sacrificed their lives to save the Kejri tree, which used to be a lifeline of people in Rajasthan.

It was the Bishnoi community which filed the petition against Salman Khan and others in court in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. 

With their kind deeds, the Bishnoi community stands as a hope for humanity. 

