'Wonder woman' overcomes disability to represent Australia in Table Tennis

CUTTACK: She suffers from brachial plexus but still managed to become the first Australian to participate in both Paralympics and the Olympics. That is Melissa Tapper’s story in a nutshell.

But it is also so much more than just that.

The 29-year-old was born with the condition. When she was born, she got stuck and had to be pulled out by the right arm. It completely tore the nerves between her neck and shoulder. For the first four months, she could not use her right arm. The doctors had to take nerves from the back of her calf muscles and joined them to the broken nerves in her shoulder. Partial movement was restored in her shoulder but she cannot use her wrist at all. Her right arm has not developed and has much less strength than the left.

Most would give up but not the player from Hamilton, Victoria. In fact, she believes the condition has strengthened her mind and now she knows how to go about things or do things differently. “I have grown up just learning to work a little bit harder, trying to find a way through. It all depends on how badly you want it. Even though it might take a bit longer, I’ll find a way to do it,” she said.

A case in point, being her service. A legal serve involves doing it with an open palm above the table. “In my case, I cup the ball side-on and then throw it up in the air. It’s only through a special exemption that I’ve been able to play in able-bodied competition. The trick was to practice constantly. Thankfully, players have never objected, maybe umpires a couple of times!”

The Commonwealth Games medallist started playing the sport at the age of eight and such was her aptitude, a slew of titles followed. By 18, she was Australia’s No 1 female junior, U-18 Oceania champion as well as the U-21 national champion. While transitioning from juniors to seniors, the Australian Paralympic Committee approached her to give para table tennis a go. “I was apprehensive initially,” Melissa added. “But the para-community really won me over. It is a fantastic environment. It is inspiring even for me to see the incredible things that human beings are capable of.”

The journey has not been easy with quite a few asking her to stick to para-sports. But as the Aussie points out, if you are good enough, why stick to one category? “I benefit from playing in both. Playing in able-bodied competitions helps me improve my game while playing in para competitions helps in reaching finals and gaining confidence which translates during able-bodied competitions. I need to be smart in choosing which to play and when.”

A motivational speaker, Melissa says she likes the experience of reaching out to people and inspiring them. “It really is great that I can bring change to people’s lives. I don’t expect people to treat me differently and that has always been the case.”

And what keeps her going despite all the hurdles? “The honour of representing your country is the greatest feeling one can experience. Putting on the Green and Gold is a privilege and an honour. I was lucky that I could make the Rio Olympics cut. Now I’m aiming to reach Tokyo,” she said.

