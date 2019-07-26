Home Good News

Students at this Erode govt school read 'good news' everyday to spread positivity

This way, moral values and quality of appreciation is instilled in the children.

Published: 26th July 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

One of the schools in the city has come up with an initiative called 'Nalla Seithi' which translates to Good News, to inculcate the quality of seeing the good in everything and encourage the spirit of Citizen Journalism among the students. 

Geethaanjali All India Senior Secondary School has been a pioneer in many educational innovations in Erode. The Pantheon of Learning's one such program is the 'Nalla Seithi', which was started at the beginning of this academic year with a motive to spread the goodness and positivity. The students along with their parents or teachers gather information about heartening events and enkindling people from various genres like - Sports, Science, Technology, Education, Environment, Art and Culture around the world. Sharing of these Good News in the assembly has become the school's morning ritual.

Interestingly, some of the students are budding citizen journalists as they report untold stories of inspiring people they see in their day-to-day lives. When a child shares Good news, the parent or the teacher talks about the values they have learned from the news and vice versa. 

This way, moral values and quality of appreciation is instilled in the children. This idea is the brainchild of the school Principal, V Subbulakshmi. She said, -"There are both good and bad events happening in our society, however, latter overshadows the former. As an academician, I thought it was my responsibility to feed good feats that are happening around us. The outcome of this practice is evident as our children have developed a nose for good news. I believe that exposing young minds to meaningful and quality information helps them to evolve into better human beings."

Children also include their Van drivers and helpers in this program. Class Eight student, P A Jwalini said, -"Vocally sharing the good news is more impactful than writing a bulletin on notice board. The good news I hear daily inspires me to do good deeds and be socially responsible.-" This program has gained importance in the families of children as parents enthusiastically take part in the initiative. 

One of the student's mother, Vidya Narayan said, "I am so happy to accompany my child in sharing 'Nalla seithi' at her school and I feel that this initiative has brought in a lot of positivity and hope into our home as well." Inspired by Geethaanjali, various schools in and around the city have adopted the Good News initiative.  

(This article was originally published on EdexLive)

TAGS
Citizen Journalism students Geethaanjali All India Senior Secondary School Erode Good News
