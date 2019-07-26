Home Good News

This anganwadi is making heads turn with 55-inch TV, ACs and a mini-garden

The Periyar Nagar anganwadi in Puliyakulam in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore was, originally, housed in a 50-year-old structure.

Published: 26th July 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Puliyakulam anganwadi

Puliyakulam anganwadi

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An anganwadi in Puliyakulam is making heads turn, with many parents showing interest in getting their kids admitted here.

It’s not without reason, for the centre is equipped with a range of facilities including air conditioners, a 55-inch smart TV, and ‘western’ toilets.

The Periyar Nagar anganwadi in Puliyakulam was, originally, housed in a 50-year-old structure. Since its condition was bad, it was recently renovated with a budget of Rs 20 lakh made available through CSR funds.  

The new anganwadi building was inaugurated on Thursday.

“As the old building was dilapidated, we approached private companies seeking funds, with the department’s permission,” says a staff member of the anganwadi. “One of the companies came forward to build this building. The entire work was completed within six months.”

The government Anganwadi centre in Puliyakulam, which has been renovated at a cost of Rs 20 lakh | Express

The new building has tiled hall, store room, kitchen, and two toilets.     

“We have painted the walls in bright colours. Three fans and two ACs have been provided. There’s a big TV for the kids to watch rhymes and stories. We are also providing purified water and healthy food to the children on daily basis,” the staff member said. 

“The special feature is our mini garden. Set up in the front, it stresses the importance of growing trees to our children. No other anganwadi in Kovai, as far as we know, has these facilities.” 25 kids are enrolled in this anganwadi.

Sponsored by private firm

A staff member said they approached private companies seeking funds as the old structure was dilapidated. “One of the companies came forward to help,” the staff added

What it has
Walls painted in bright colours
Three fans and two ACs
55-inch smart TV for the kids to watch rhymes
Purified water 
Healthy food
Mini garden

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anganwadi Puliyakulam Coimbatore
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp