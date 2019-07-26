This anganwadi is making heads turn with 55-inch TV, ACs and a mini-garden

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An anganwadi in Puliyakulam is making heads turn, with many parents showing interest in getting their kids admitted here.

It’s not without reason, for the centre is equipped with a range of facilities including air conditioners, a 55-inch smart TV, and ‘western’ toilets.

The Periyar Nagar anganwadi in Puliyakulam was, originally, housed in a 50-year-old structure. Since its condition was bad, it was recently renovated with a budget of Rs 20 lakh made available through CSR funds.

The new anganwadi building was inaugurated on Thursday.

“As the old building was dilapidated, we approached private companies seeking funds, with the department’s permission,” says a staff member of the anganwadi. “One of the companies came forward to build this building. The entire work was completed within six months.”

The government Anganwadi centre in Puliyakulam, which has been renovated at a cost of Rs 20 lakh | Express

The new building has tiled hall, store room, kitchen, and two toilets.

“We have painted the walls in bright colours. Three fans and two ACs have been provided. There’s a big TV for the kids to watch rhymes and stories. We are also providing purified water and healthy food to the children on daily basis,” the staff member said.

“The special feature is our mini garden. Set up in the front, it stresses the importance of growing trees to our children. No other anganwadi in Kovai, as far as we know, has these facilities.” 25 kids are enrolled in this anganwadi.

