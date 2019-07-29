Home Good News

Jab they met, Kasambu was alone, Ramu needed a home

Published: 29th July 2019 05:02 AM

Kasambu with Ramu and Jimmy near the V Kaikatti bus stop

Kasambu with Ramu and Jimmy near the V Kaikatti bus stop. (Photo | Express)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Abandoned by his family, Ramu, who is just a few months old, would have died if not for 65-year-old flower seller Kasambu. Living alone since her husband died and daughters got married and moved out, Ramu is like a ‘son’ for Kasambu. It does not matter to her that Ramu is a monkey. 

Speaking to Express, Kasambu says she found Ramu abandoned by two troupes of monkeys amid a fight for food. She wanted some company in her lonely life, and Ramu needed a guardian. They found solace in each other. Now, people crossing the V Kaikatti bus stop are greeted by the sight of Kasambu stringing flowers, while Ramu, dressed in children’s clothes, sits on her lap. 

“He’s like a son to me... the son I never had. That’s why I dress him up like a boy,” says Kasambu, beaming with pride. “My daughters moved out after marriage, now he is my family. Every day, I dress him up and bring him with me to my shop. He eats what I cook. Some customers and passersby also offer him food. He loves those treats.”  

Ramu has another friend in the house, a 5-month-old dog who took a shine to him. “I have named him Jimmy. Ramu and Jimmy do not mind each other’s company. When I am sitting at home, they share my lap to relax or sleep.” On V Kaikatti Road, when Kasambu takes a stroll with Jimmy and a well-dressed Ramu, the motley group turns a lot of heads.

TAGS
Kasambu
India Matters
