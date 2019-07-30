Home Good News

3 Idiots inspiration lauds Delhi government’s Happiness Curriculum

The Happiness Class is given to students from the nursery level to class eight. A 45-minute Happiness Class is held daily in the Delhi government schools.

Published: 30th July 2019 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Sonam Wangchuk (third from right, back row) and others in a government school on Monday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government, which is celebrating the first anniversary of the introduction of the Happiness Curriculum in its schools with a two-week-long Happiness Utsav, on Monday welcomed two prominent guests, renowned education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, and Odisha education minister Samir Ranjan Dash. Wangchuk is known for having been the inspiration for Aamir Khan’s popular character Phunsukh Wangdu in the film 3 Idiots.  

Impressed by the success and impact of the Happiness Curriculum, he said, “We cannot sustain a system where the rich study in private schools and the poor in government schools. Delhi’s government school infrastructure is commendable, but today I am very impressed by the work being done on children’s mental well-being. The entire world needs to think about implementing such a programme.” Wangchuk is the second major educationist to visit the city and laud the education model of the AAP government, after Anand Kumar of the Super 30 educational programme last week. 

Education minister Dash, who interacted with students who are getting the Happiness Classes, said, “What I have genuinely observed is that the children are happy. The Happiness Curriculum is helping children concentrate better on their studies. I want to congratulate Sisodia and his government. I will go back to Odisha and speak with my chief minister about implementing this programme in our schools.”

The Happiness Class is given to students from the nursery level to class eight. A 45-minute Happiness Class is held daily in the Delhi government schools. It teaches children to be emotionally strong, helping increase the children’s confidence and happiness. The class starts with a mindfulness exercise, then continues with stories that teach children important life lessons. At the end of the month, the Happiness Utsav will conclude with a mega programme hosted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Thyagraj Stadium. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday accused the AAP government of using the Happiness Curriculum as a “propaganda tool”, and BJP leader Vijender Gupta demanded a third-party audit of the classes. The government is “patting its back” without any third-party audit of such classes, he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi government Happiness Curriculum Sonam Wangchuk Odisha education minister Samir Ranjan Dash Phunsukh Wangdu 3 idiots
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp