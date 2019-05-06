One-time child labourers, school dropouts excel in Karnataka SSLC, PUC exams

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: One-time child labourers and school dropouts who studied at the Don Bosco Bala Karmika Mission situated on Kondajji Road in Davanagere have excelled in the SSLC and PUC exams.

Don Bosco provided free food, shelter and education to these students who all shared a keen interest in studying but were in danger of missing out due to family pressures.

"We will continue our work for more children like them in future," Don Bosco Director Seril Sarairaj told reporters.

M Saki Bai, who scored 533/600 in SSLC exam, said that her father Rubin had admitted her at the center. Both him and her mother were daily-wage labourers. She hails from Obajjihalli village of Davanagere Taluk. Bai aspires to become a nurse in future.

Usha, a resident of Kanchikere village, was a one-time school dropout. Usha said she left school after studying till Class 2 and was working with her father and mother as a daily-wage labourer. She was brought to the center by a person working at the center. She scored 496/600 in SSLC and aspires to become an engineer in future.

Latha TN, a resident of Vaderahalli of Harapanahalli taluk, scored 487/600 in SSLC. Latha said that she completed school education till 5th standard at her village and then she started to work with her mother as there was no school that had higher classes in her village. In the meantime, her father had arranged a marriage for her, but her mother opposed this and sent her to the center. Latha said that she aspires to become a nurse in the future.

Supreeth TS scored 452/600 in SSLC. He was a one-time ragpicker in Bengaluru and has only a single parent. Supreeth wants to soar high in the field of business.

Deepak was a school dropout from Davanagere who was brought to the center by his parents. He scored good marks in the SSLC exam. After that he was sent to Chitradurga PU College. He scored 480/600 in PUC. Deepak said that he wants to clear CA and become a bank manager.

CS Maruti, a resident of Hunasagatta village of Honnali, scored 446 marks out of 600 in PUC. He left school because of his parents' negligence. Maruti was brought to the center and was trained from the sixth standard to PUC. He wants to land a government job after pursuing a B.Sc in agriculture.