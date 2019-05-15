Home Good News

This one-time street cricketer is now the world's best spinner

"The journey started by proving at every street, where I played cricket, that girls could play this sport," Pakistan's Sana Mir now the most successful spinner said.

Published: 15th May 2019 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Sana Mir

Sana Mir

By AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan showered praise this week on Sana Mir, the former women's cricket team captain who rose from bowling in the streets to become the most successful spinner in women's one-day international history.

The 33-year-old took her 147th wicket in her 118th game when she dismissed South Africa's Sune Luus in the third one-day international (ODI) of the ICC Women's Championship in Benoni on Sunday.

That took her past Anisa Mohammed of the West Indies and Australia's Lisa Sthalekar - both at 146 wickets - to the pride of Pakistanis, who hailed the achievement with joy on social media and in proud newspaper editorials.

"Congratulations, @mir_sana05!" the ICC tweeted, as Pakistan's largest English-language newspapers - Dawn and the Express Tribune - both published editorials Tuesday celebrating the feat in a deeply patriarchal country where women's sport has long been marginalised.

"Kudos to you girl!" tweeted the German embassy in Islamabad.

"Makes us all proud," added Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan's ambassador to the UN.

Mir recalled the obstacles against her in an interview published by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"The journey started by proving at every street, where I played cricket, that girls could play this sport. We didn't have any role models, girls taking part in cricket was not that common," she was quoted as saying. 

"From street cricket to playing on the grounds and moving to stadia donning the Pakistan kit were moments of immense pride."

Former Pakistan captain and current chief selector Urooj Mumtaz congratulated her former colleague, calling her an inspiration for women.

"Sana has been a great role model for our cricket, in fact, world cricket, her hard work, dedication and humility is absolutely admirable," said Mumtaz.

The pride was underscored as former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi batted away accusations of misogyny as critics lashed out at the cricket star's admission in his autobiography "Game Changer" that he refuses to let his daughters play outdoor sports.

"The feminists can say what they want; as a conservative Pakistani father, I’ve made my decision," he wrote in the book, unleashing the fury of many Pakistanis.

Afridi later tweeted his congratulations to Mir, prompting further accusations of hypocrisy.

Mir took six wickets, including a match-winning 4-11, in three one-day internationals against South Africa to help Pakistan square the series 1-1, with one match tied.

She is now third on the all-time list of most successful bowlers in women's cricket, behind fast bowlers Jhulan Goswami of India (218) and Australia’s Cathryn Fitzpatrick (180). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sana Mir ICC Women's Championship Anisa Mohammed Lisa Sthalekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp