Kannada on the move: This conductor celebrates 'Rajyotsava' every November in his bus

HUBBALLI: Where was noted poet Kuvempu was born? Where is the first capital of Kannada kingdom located? Where is the only temple of Kannada Goddess? If you knew answers for these questions and if you happen to travel between Hubballi and Shivamogga anytime soon you might as well get a Kannada book as a prize.

The KSRTC bus bearing the registration number KA 14 F 0030 is not just a passenger bus but a moving Kannada chariot. The conductor of this bus Nataraj Kundur who has been popularising Kannada for the last 15 years of his service, celebrates the Karnataka Unification Day in a unique style.

For the next one month, the decked up bus that runs between Hubballi and Shivamogga will have a variety of programmes on a daily basis. The celebrations continue entire November months during which the riders get to read Kannada novels and can have a glimpse of photographs of Jnanpeeth award winners and Presidents of various Kannada Literary Meets.

“I began my service as a bus conductor in Mysuru division. I use to travel between Mysuru and Chamarajnagar. During November, I began conducting quiz competitions for passengers and also started keeping Kannada books on the bus. The move was appreciated by all and I decided to continue the same. Three years ago I was posted to Shivamogga and Hubballi route and I once again continued the same in the new depot. I have supporting staff in depot and organisation. Our driver Erappa P is the most cooperative among all and helps me in spreading awareness on Kannada language,” Kundur recalled speaking with TNIE.

After knowing Kundur’s work, several Kannada organisations have honoured him. One look at the bus, anybody can tell that the vehicle is in celebration mode. The bus has been decorated with yellow and red coloured banners. There are new books for the passengers to read during the November month. Every month, the love of Kannada costs nearly Rs 2,000 for Kundur. But he never bothered about it.

“I do spend money from my pocket and I have no regret about it. During our last bit of the journey I organise a small quiz competition for the passengers. I ask several questions pertaining to Kannada and Karnataka. As a prize, I gift the winners a Kannada book. I also discuss various Kannada moments and about writers with the passengers,” he said.

The bus (KA 14 F 0030) departs Shivamogga Bus Stand at 10.40 am and reaches Hubballi at 3.30 pm. The same bus leaves Hubballi at 5 pm and reaches Shivamogga at 9 pm