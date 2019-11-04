Home Good News

For this nonagenarian, running 5 km a day is no big deal

After 30 years of retirement, 91-year-old NS Dattareya feels fit enough to come back to the ground.

Published: 04th November 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

NV Dattareya and his son Murli go for a 5km run every morning

NV Dattareya and his son Murli go for a 5km run every morning. (Photo | EPS)

By Rhiya Cyril
Express News Service

BENGALURU: NS Dattareya, a 91-year-old man, who recently ran the 5km ‘Run for Unity’ marathon in the city, has become an inspiration not just to policemen and citizens. Netizens have taken to social media to heap praise on him as well.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru East, Isha Pant, tweeted a picture of the nonagenarian on the day of the run, calling him an inspiration. Soon, several people, including Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, reacted to the post and lauded Dattareya for his zeal and passion.

Dattatreya developed an interest in marathons and walkathons in January this year. After his first race in January, he started urging his son, Murli, to participate in more and more marathons with him so that they could inspire youngsters. Soon, they both started a routine of running 5 km every morning.

Dattareya maintains a healthy diet that includes as many greens as possible. He said that his record of fitness goes back to his school days, when he a part of the football team. However, when he joined State Bank of Mysore as a manager, he could not keep up with sports.

After 30 years of retirement, he feels fit enough to come back to the ground.He runs 5-10 km daily, but he ‘cheats’ on Mondays. With more than 50 medals and 10 trophies in his kitty in less than a year,  5km is no big deal for him. As an athlete, he has covered distances of more than 20km in one go.

“Every weekend I search for places where I can run,” he said. Dattatreya will represent India in the 21st Asia Master Athletics Championship in Malaysia on December 2 this year.“Everywhere, we are able to feel the energy, josh and love, which is nothing less than motivation,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Run For Unity Isha Pant Dattareya
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp