This Tamil Nadu government school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty

 It’s up to them whether to pay or not. And nobody’s watching.

Published: 04th November 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: It’s up to them whether to pay or not. And nobody’s watching. A panchayat Union Middle School near Aranthangi in Pudukkottai has been imparting lessons of honesty in a most practical way by setting up ‘Honesty store’ on its school premises. The shop sells stationery items such as books, pens, pencils and students can pick any of them and drop the amount for the product in a box placed on the table, without anyone monitoring them. 

“The idea is to teach children life-oriented lessons. We want them to be self-aware and honest. Every item in the store has a price tag. Without waiting for anyone to attend, students themselves take they want and pay the amount promptly,” said Mekala, a Mathematics teacher, who was the brain behind the store. Some books like Thirukural are on demand at the store. “Many a time, students ask for particular items/books that are not sold in their villages. We purchase what is required. Every month, we make sales anywhere between `1000 to 1200”, said S Baskaran, English teacher. 

The experiment has helped students learn how to handle money, say teachers. “When students do not bring the exact amount for the item, they learn to get balance amount for it. It helps them relate to what they learn in classroom,” added Mekala. Parents feel that the Honesty store has brought a positive change among their children. “They make sure to speak the truth and we are happy about it. A little act of honesty can help shape their career drastically,” said the parent of a Class VI student.

TAGS
Union Middle School Tamil Nadu school Honesty Store
