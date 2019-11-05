After Padman, now a 30-year-old bag woman: Anisha Nichani's Svachh mission

Narayani M By

Online Desk

Disposing of a sanitary napkin in India involves many steps. Wash, wrap, double wrap in plastic bag or just wrap and throw it discreetly into the dustbin or in a dumpyard. These mini-pockets, however, do not come with a disclaimer – that they carry an array of diseases that could afflict those who come in contact with it. Enter Anisha Nichani’s Svachh which provides a disclaimer, a safe space for disposal and a breather for waste segregators.

Anisha's all-women team understands this problem from the ground level and is working towards eliminating it one step at a time with just the help of newspapers. “People ask me why we make our disposal bags with newspapers. Nobody realizes what sanitation workers go through when they segregate such waste. What if they open the packet thinking it is just normal waste?” asks the 30-year-old from Chennai. Her Svachh bags avoid this by sporting a visible image of a sanitary napkin. That it is a napkin bag is also written in Hindi, English and Tamil.

When a query about the paper’s wear and tear pops up, she instantly clarifies that the packet is made up of three layers of newspapers and bound with an adhesive tape.

Svachh’s journey

Recalling her journey, Anisha says it all began when she wanted to come up with something that would empower underprivileged women. This was when the topic of ‘menstrual hygiene’ struck her. “Not everyone is blessed with the support to leave their house and get a job and I wanted to make them earn their livelihood while also not affecting their daily duties,” she says and asks an important question, “When so much of emphasis is given to menstrual hygiene, do we realise what happens when we dispose a soiled napkin?”

An interaction with housekeeping staff at schools, colleges and even malls made her realise that the knowledge of menstrual hygiene is so poor that even educated students and corporates dump sanitary pads into the toilet. “Most sanitary workers are not given protective gear and it is they who bear the brunt of diseases when they come in direct contact with such material. My product helps them dispose of their pads safely and at the same time doesn’t harm waste segregators.”

She started by making Svachh bags herself to find out how much time it took. Then she approached an NGO which had a course on empowering women through jobs like tailoring and first aid and got them to include a course on making these bags. “The idea instantly attracted many women who were interested in working with us. It helped them open bank accounts and go digital. One of them even saved up all her earnings and bought a second-hand laptop,” she says proudly.

Newspapers as drivers of change

Her team of women gets tons of newspapers from several groups, associations and individuals and makes about 170 bags from one kg of newspaper. As they cost a minimum of Rs 20 for 10 bags and Rs 200 for 100 bags on many e-commerce sites, they sell out almost immediately. “A part of our profits goes towards buying sanitary napkins for slum kids in places like Pudupet and Chetpet and teaching them about menstrual hygiene. We also visit Tamil-medium government schools for sessions on the issue.” Her organization is also actively involved in social media campaigns to educate the general public about intimate hygiene and common myths surrounding menstruation and how to tackle it.

Asked if the lives of sanitation workers have improved because of Svachh bags and waste segregation measures in the state, she says, “A small change doesn’t impact them much as they handle a massive amount of waste every day. Some of them lose their appetite and go without food for many days. The change is marginal and the switch to sustainable sanitary products must continue.”

Sanitary pads are not something to be hidden or ashamed of as even men come and buy them and Svachh bags nowadays, she says, adding that menstrual hygiene which was once a taboo topic is not so any more. “Groups called ‘Associated Brothers Club’ religiously collect newspapers -- almost 15 kilos of them. So it is safe to say that we’ve come a long way.”

Talking about the future, Anisha says she is working on a bag to dispose of hazardous objects including razors, blades and glass pieces. “Every day hundreds of domestic and sanitation workers get some sort of a cut or the other as a result of handling such products which are not disposed of properly. We are working to get the bag to the market.”