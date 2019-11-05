Home Good News

After Padman, now a 30-year-old bag woman: Anisha Nichani's Svachh mission

"People ask me why we make our (sanitary napkin) disposal bags with newspapers. Nobody realizes what sanitation workers go through when they segregate such waste," she explains. 

Published: 05th November 2019 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Anisha Nichani

Anisha Nichani

By Narayani M
Online Desk

Disposing of a sanitary napkin in India involves many steps. Wash, wrap, double wrap in plastic bag or just wrap and throw it discreetly into the dustbin or in a dumpyard. These mini-pockets, however, do not come with a disclaimer – that they carry an array of diseases that could afflict those who come in contact with it. Enter Anisha Nichani’s Svachh which provides a disclaimer, a safe space for disposal and a breather for waste segregators.

Anisha's all-women team understands this problem from the ground level and is working towards eliminating it one step at a time with just the help of newspapers. “People ask me why we make our disposal bags with newspapers. Nobody realizes what sanitation workers go through when they segregate such waste. What if they open the packet thinking it is just normal waste?” asks the 30-year-old from Chennai. Her Svachh bags avoid this by sporting a visible image of a sanitary napkin. That it is a napkin bag is also written in Hindi, English and Tamil.

When a query about the paper’s wear and tear pops up, she instantly clarifies that the packet is made up of three layers of newspapers and bound with an adhesive tape.

Svachh’s journey

Recalling her journey, Anisha says it all began when she wanted to come up with something that would empower underprivileged women. This was when the topic of ‘menstrual hygiene’ struck her. “Not everyone is blessed with the support to leave their house and get a job and I wanted to make them earn their livelihood while also not affecting their daily duties,” she says and asks an important question, “When so much of emphasis is given to menstrual hygiene, do we realise what happens when we dispose a soiled napkin?”

An interaction with housekeeping staff at schools, colleges and even malls made her realise that the knowledge of menstrual hygiene is so poor that even educated students and corporates dump sanitary pads into the toilet. “Most sanitary workers are not given protective gear and it is they who bear the brunt of diseases when they come in direct contact with such material. My product helps them dispose of their pads safely and at the same time doesn’t harm waste segregators.”

She started by making Svachh bags herself to find out how much time it took. Then she approached an NGO which had a course on empowering women through jobs like tailoring and first aid and got them to include a course on making these bags. “The idea instantly attracted many women who were interested in working with us. It helped them open bank accounts and go digital. One of them even saved up all her earnings and bought a second-hand laptop,” she says proudly.

Newspapers as drivers of change

Her team of women gets tons of newspapers from several groups, associations and individuals and makes about 170 bags from one kg of newspaper. As they cost a minimum of Rs 20 for 10 bags and Rs 200 for 100 bags on many e-commerce sites, they sell out almost immediately. “A part of our profits goes towards buying sanitary napkins for slum kids in places like Pudupet and Chetpet and teaching them about menstrual hygiene. We also visit Tamil-medium government schools for sessions on the issue.” Her organization is also actively involved in social media campaigns to educate the general public about intimate hygiene and common myths surrounding menstruation and how to tackle it.

Asked if the lives of sanitation workers have improved because of Svachh bags and waste segregation measures in the state, she says, “A small change doesn’t impact them much as they handle a massive amount of waste every day. Some of them lose their appetite and go without food for many days. The change is marginal and the switch to sustainable sanitary products must continue.”

Sanitary pads are not something to be hidden or ashamed of as even men come and buy them and Svachh bags nowadays, she says, adding that menstrual hygiene which was once a taboo topic is not so any more. “Groups called ‘Associated Brothers Club’ religiously collect newspapers -- almost 15 kilos of them. So it is safe to say that we’ve come a long way.”   

Talking about the future, Anisha says she is working on a bag to dispose of hazardous objects including razors, blades and glass pieces. “Every day hundreds of domestic and sanitation workers get some sort of a cut or the other as a result of handling such products which are not disposed of properly. We are working to get the bag to the market.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anisha Nichani Svachh sanitary napkins
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp