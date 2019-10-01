Meet nonagenarian SM Miskeen, the oldest ever to earn a PhD in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUCHI: With a doctorate at 91, he proved that age is just a number. Nonagenarian SM Miskeen from a village in Thiruvarur village, who earned his PhD on Tuesday, received the certificate from the governor of Tamil Nadu at Bharatidasan University.

Miskeen, who still practices as a chartered accountant in Thiruvarur, did his research on cheque fraud and fines concerning loan repayments.

A chartered accountant with an active clientele, a lifetime Lions Club member who started the first eye hospital in Thiruvarur through the organisation, and an educationalist who brought the first-ever women’s college - all of these show an eventful timeline Miskeen has crafted over the years.

Miskeen was born in the hamlet of Koothanallur in Thiruvarur district in 1928. After finishing primary schooling in his village, Miseek was moved to Madras for secondary schooling. “My father believed that education was very important and moved with me to Chennai where he set up shop,” said Miskeen.

Later he completed his college at Loyola in Chennai in 1950 with a B. Com. This was followed by a three-year stint handling his family business in Vietnam.

Miskeen said he did not want to continue in Vietnam and came back to India to pursue CA, which he completed in 3 years.

In 1960, Lion’s Club International had introduced a scheme to establish eye hospitals to eliminate reversible blindness. Miskeen, who joined the organisation in 1968, gradually became the club's Multi Council Chairman of South India. He established an eye hospital in Thiruvarur and treated over 10 lakh persons with cataract free of cost. He founded RA College for Women in 1999. At present about 2000 girls, mostly from economically backward backgrounds, are studying in the college.

While speaking about the research, he said: “Many are unaware about the penalty in cheque dishonouring. This research analysis would create awareness about it and prevent such offences among individuals, small firms and even corporates as those involved in cheque bouncing cases may be awarded up to two years in jail and fined twice the amount involved.” He said such cases were in great numbers at many high courts and even the supreme court.

Miskeen studied over 400 check dishonouring cases across India for his analysis. He took up the research in 2014 under the guidance of Dr. Issac Francis Gnanasekar from St. Jospeh’s college.