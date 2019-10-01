When plastic waste turns into school fees

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Innovation has been the buzzword ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for phasing out single-use plastic in his Independence Day speech.

While the industry is looking for alternative solutions to replace multi-layer plastic used in the packaging industry, organizations and individuals have started innovative plastic waste to wealth ventures in cities across India.

T-shirts, robes, curtains, bed sheets and shoes are a variety of products made out of recycled polyester yarn that is made from PET bottles. Many Resident Welfare Associations, civic bodies and gram panchayats have started ‘Bartan Banks’ to do away with plastic cups and cutlery.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) and some companies are using plastic for road construction. These innovative initiatives would go long way in making plastic-free cities.

Here are some of the initiatives that are being run in cities across India.

Guwahati

Assam’s only “green” school encourages its students to come with plastic waste, not fees. Education at Akshar School at Pamohi is absolutely free. It was founded by Parmita Sarma and Mazin Mukhtar in June 2016 and is funded by the Oil India Limited.

“We asked parents to send plastic but they didn’t care. So, we made it mandatory that all students have to come to school with plastic waste once a week,” shared Parmita.

Some 20 to 40 plastic packets are compressed into a single plastic bottle to create a sturdy brick. The bricks are then used for construction with cement.

Mumbai/Delhi

Global sportswear giant Adidas has recently taken major steps in using more sustainable materials in all their products as part of their enhance environmental approach. A Maharashtra-based firm is helping them out by recycling at least 30 tonnes of PET bottles every day. Polygenta has the patented technology named ReNew where the process uses a solvent to dissolve PET flakes to yield pure esters. They are then recombined into a variety of high-grade polyester products. The process consumes 86% less water and 75% less energy and costs 10% more than conventional manufacturing, said the firm’s chief marketing officer Makarand Kulkarni.

Municipal authorities in Delhi have started various initiatives including pilot projects to make tiles from waste plastic, convert a portion of landfill to the green zone and other similar projects. Various RWAs have come up with notices in societies appealing to residents to avoid plastic usage.

Lucknow/Ranchi

Noida authority has found a novel way to use the plastic waste collected from different parts of the city in road construction.

It started building a 2.5-km stretch of Delhi-Noida Link road by using plastic waste and would also be setting up a plant to generate shredded plastic so that it could be used in road construction.

In Ranchi, Jamshedpur Utility and Services Company has been using plastic waste for resurfacing 5 km stretch of roads every year in Jamshedpur.

The company said that every kilometer of a 4-m wide road, approximately Rs 40,000 is saved by substituting one tonne of bitumen with shredded plastic.

Kolkata

In Kolkata, a forest range officer Papan Mohanta in West Midnapore district utilises plastic bottles left behind by users to beautify a garden over a period of past four years. His act also has encouraged young people and students of local schools to collect plastic bottles from the streets in the locality and beautifying gardens.

Dehradun

An NGO has established ‘Plastic Gullaks’ (Plastic Piggy Banks) in three educational institutions in Dehradun including one for deaf students. Plastic waste and garbage is being collected by the students after which they are paid Rs 15 per kg for collected plastic waste.

The target is to add 20 schools for the drive.

Naveen Kumar Sadana, from Waste Warriors NGO said, “Students bring plastic from their homes and put into the Gullaks. Once enough plastic is collected, our team comes to collect it, and the school’s waste warriors club gets a donation per kg of plastic weighed.”

The gullaks were installed in July this year and over 129 kg of plastic have been collected and segregated till date.