Home Good News

This BMTC bus has a garden on wheels

A ride on route 314 is bound to bring a smile on your face.

Published: 02nd October 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Plants on board route 314 bus being watered during a break

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A ride on route 314 is bound to bring a smile on your face. The moment you step in, you’re welcomed by a little garden which is set up by the driver and conductor duo on the bus. This little patch of green has sustained for over a year and is a spectacle for passengers.

“It all started a year-and-a-half ago when passengers appreciated the plastic flowers kept in the bus. Back then we would have to tell them that the flowers are fake. This is when we thought of bringing natural plants and making a mini garden in the bus itself,” said bus driver Chennappa Badiyar.

The garden was Badiyar’s brainchild and he was helped by conductor Siddhu S Tahsildar. A delighted Badiyar said that not a day passes without someone clicking a picture with the plants. Badiyar has tried to replicate this little garden at his hometown in Gajendragad, Gadag too. 

“I take care that the plants stay alive and the bus is clean. Another bus in Indiranagar has also followed suit. They’ve gone a step ahead and set up a water dispenser for passengers,” he said. 
The driver and conductor say a local school helped them make the garden a reality. Besides, they also chipped in money from their pockets for the pots and plants.

What makes all this effort worthwhile for Siddhu and Badiyar is the enthusiasm with which senior citizens take their bus in Vidyaranyapura. “They choose our bus as opposed to other modes of transport,” Chennappa said, and added that he hopes to soon set up water dispensers too. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BMTC Chennappa Badiyar
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp