SI Nehru is man of the moment after nabbing accused in Lalithaa jewellery heist

Showing presence of mind, Nehru identified the rider as Manikandan since the latter was on the suspect list of the police.

Published: 04th October 2019 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Bharatha Nehru

Bharatha Nehru (Photo | EPS)

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: T Bharatha Nehru, 31, the sub-inspector who chased down and nabbed one of the accused in the Lalithaa jewellery theft case, has been receiving accolades from various quarters. It was like any other regular night of vehicle checks for Nehru and his colleague head constable N Ravi at Vilamal on the Thanjavur-Tiruvarur road when two bike-borne persons approached them on Thursday. When he tried to stop the vehicle, the rider wearing a helmet started going in another direction. 

Showing presence of mind, Nehru identified the rider as Manikandan since the latter was on the suspect list of the police. Without wasting any time, he started chasing Manikandan, along with his colleague. 

The cops found it difficult to follow him on their bike since Manikandan was riding on the narrow riverbank with thick bushes on the other side. After riding for almost one-and-a-half kilometres, Nehru successfully overtook Manikandan, waylaid him and overpowered him. 

Meanwhile, Suresh, who was riding pillion threw away the jewel-filled bag and fled. Nehru gave pursuit on foot to get hold of Suresh but couldn't catch him. 

Manikandan was brought to the Tiruvarur town police station along with the stolen ornaments which happened to be part of the booty from the burglary of the Lalithaa jewellery showroom in Tiruchy.

Nehru is a native of Kavarappattu village near Orathanadu in Thanjavur district. An M.P Ed graduate, he is from the 2016 batch of sub-inspectors and is attached to Tiruvarur town police station.  

TAGS
Lalithaa jewellery heist T Bharatha Nehru
