Recipient of highest academic honour is an ISRO scientist and Abdul Kalam fan

DEHRADUN: Pulkit Singal who is currently posted as a scientist in Indian Space and Research organization was awarded the President Gold Medal by President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday in 19th convocation of Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee for scoring highest marks across streams.

Speaking about his idol Abdul Kalam who also worked with ISRO, Singal said, "Kalam Sir was exceptional. There are only a few such men in an era. His life journey and work is an inspiration across the world."

Singal, a die-hard Amir Khan admirer got selected as a scientist for ISRO in October last year. He is working on a highly ambitious project of an agency which he refused to disclose.

The scientist tag seems surreal, added Singal. "Sometimes I still feel this is all like dream come true. I am really thankful to my teachers, family, my institute and the department. I will give my best to my country and society," says the newly assigned scientist in the ISRO.

Singal enrolled in production engineering, but after completing his first semester, he switched to mechanical engineering.

"I realized that my interest was more to the technical side of the engineering that is why I decided to make that change and I am happy about it," said the topper clad in blue stole and white kurta-pyjama.

Singal who likes to play casino in his spare time also likes networking which enables him to interact with people from different walks of life and understand people and society better.

With dreams of working in the field of space technology, he plans to get admission to Massachusetts Institute of Technology in future but wants to return India.

"I want to work for my country. I have been gifted this opportunity which I won't let go," said Singal, one of the three children of his parents.