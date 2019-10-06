Home Good News

Sanitary napkin machine installed at Gujarat's Sabarmati jail for menstrual hygiene of inmates

The vending machine, set up by the National Legal Services Authority, the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority and Sabarmati Jail officials, will benefit 124 women inmates, a release said.

The state government release said the move to install the napkin vending machine was made after menstrual hygiene of jail inmates was discussed.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The state and national legal services authorities jointly installed a sanitary napkin vending machine and an incinerator in the women's wing of Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

A legal service clinic and prisoners' information module were also inaugurated in a function attended by Justice MR Shah of the Supreme Court.

The state government release said the move to install the napkin vending machine was made after menstrual hygiene of jail inmates was discussed at the 17th national meet of the NLSA in Nagpur recently.

It said the prisoners information module will provide information on the status of cases and date of hearing as well as other details.

The legal services clinic, which started on Sunday, will remain open on Fridays and have women lawyers advising inmates.

Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Vikram Nath and minister Pradipsinh Jadeja were among those present at the function.

