Home Good News

Weighing 580 grams at birth, India's third lightest infant makes a miraculous recovery

The child was not registered for a few days as it was considered an expelled foetus delivered within the abortion period of 24 weeks. Doctors called the infant third-lightest in India.

Published: 06th October 2019 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

The mother Latha receiving the child from the doctors and nurses on Friday after treated to health in Nagapattinam general hospital.

The mother Latha receiving the child from the doctors and nurses on Friday after treated to health in Nagapattinam general hospital. (Photo | EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: In the rarest of rare cases of medical miracles, a baby girl who was born weighing just 580 gm five months ago has made a remarkable recovery. Shivanya was handed over to her parents in a joyful ceremony Nagapattinam General Hospital on Friday.

S Latha (20) could not believe her eyes when nurses brought the infant to her in the labour ward of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in the hospital on May 10. The baby was all skin and bones and weighed just 580 gm, believed to be among the lightest babies ever born in India. It was her second child after her first pregnancy was aborted spontaneously a year ago. "Not many gave my daughter a chance of survival. I was scared as I lost my first child before she could be delivered. I had some hope my second child would make it. I never left the hospital. Today, nothing can describe my happiness, that she survived and she will live healthily," said Latha, wife of Selvamani, a fisherman from Samanathampettai, a village near Nagapattinam

The premature baby weighed just 580 gm at birth (Left)

The child was not registered in the birth register for a few days as it was considered an expelled foetus delivered within the abortion period of 24 weeks. Doctors called the infant second-lightest child born in Tamil Nadu and third-lightest in India. Medical staff did not give her daughter much of a chance to survive, Latha said. The child was born on May 10 as a premature baby. She was in her mother's womb for under 23 weeks, instead of being delivered after nine months from the womb. Doctors and nurses treated her for the remaining 20 weeks in the hospital. The nurse called the child 'Shivanya' and doctors called her 'Jhansi Rani'. The girl's parents are likely to rename her.

Shivanya's journey to good health has been termed a rare case by the medical community. "The baby did not have the pulmonary surfactant, which is a fluid mixture of lipids and proteins in the alveoli of the lungs and which is required to breathe properly. So, she was given bovine surfactant therapy. Her stomach was decompressed using the nasogastric tube and bovine surfactant, extracted from bovines, was fed through an endo-gastric tube, " said Dr KR Jayakumar, Chief Paediatrician. Nagapattinam General Hospital, who, along with three other paediatricians, attended to the child.

Shivanya was then put on a ventilator for two weeks, and then on a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine for another two weeks. She was then fed with Latha's milk. However, Shivanya did not develop the ability to suckle. "Seven of us were taking care of the child as our own and treated her as special. So, we pumped the mother's milk and gave it to Shivanya using a gastric tube for two weeks. Then, Shivanya was introduced to her mother for breastfeeding eight weeks after she was delivered. Slowly and steadily, she gained weight and now weighs 2.2 kg," said N Maruvarasi, a staff nurse in the hospital

Shivanya was handed over to her parents in an emotional ceremony in the hospital on Friday. The rare feat has brought hope to other mothers they are in good care.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
medical miracle Tamil Nadu baby Nagapattinam General Hospital
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp