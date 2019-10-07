Cement industries in Jharkhand geared to use plastic as fuel
Officials at Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board, Ranchi, said that Jhinkpani cement factory located in West Singhbhum district will be the first to adopt the technology.
Published: 07th October 2019 07:22 AM | Last Updated: 07th October 2019 12:45 PM | A+A A-
RANCHI: In a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swaccha ‘Bharat Mission’ and anti-plastic campaign, cement industries in Jharkhand will use plastic waste collected through various sources as fuel.
Officials at Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board, Ranchi, said that Jhinkpani cement factory located in West Singhbhum district will be the first to adopt the technology.
“We are prepared to process plastic-waste at Jhinkpani cement factory where it will be used as an alternate fuel,” said JSPCB Chairman AK Rastogi.
He said, the processed waste will be used along with the other fuel to run the clinker, he added.
Rastogi said, once the plastic waste attains a temperature of 400-degree centigrade, it will work as a fuel. The high temperature would also help segregate harmful material in plastics.