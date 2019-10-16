Home Good News

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee a philanthropist too, supports 2 poor school students

The scholarship titled 'Kabir Memorial Scholarship' is awarded to children who are meritorious but lack economic means to pursue education.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Abhijit Banerjee

Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee won the 2019 Nobel for Economics. (Photo | Twitter)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee along with being an economist, often plays the role of a philanthropist. In memory of his late son Kabir, Dr Banerjee provides two students of Vivekananda School in Dehradun scholarships.

The scholarship titled 'Kabir Memorial Scholarship' is awarded to children who are meritorious but lack economic means to pursue education. The founder member of the school Gauri Majumdar happened to be a classmate of economist's mother, Nirmala Banerjee. 

AK Singh, principal of the school refusing to disclose the amount of the scholarship said, "He (Banerjee) has taken the responsibility of the students to get them education till they want to study. He also has plans for them to help them in higher studies."

At present two students, both in class 10 receive the scholarship by the laureate. Aman Dabral and Aryan Thapa were chosen by the school administration after scanning many students who are from an underprivileged background. 

READ| The Abhijit Banerjee I know: Innovative, enlightening and a great believer in the poor

The students were chosen after a visit by teachers from the school to their respective houses. The committee of the school also analysed the income of the families. 

The monthly fee of the school which has 1350 students from class 1-12 stands between Rs 500-3000. 

Banerjee has already paid the full fee of the two students till class 12. He also provides for their books, stationery, dress and many other expenses to let them continue hassle-free, said the school administration.

Dabral who wants to become an officer in the Indian Navy, says, "The help I am getting is my lifeline. I will do and make my family's dreams true. I am not going to let down Banerjee Sir too." His father is suffering from tuberculosis and is not able to work to support the family.

Aryan Thapa's family income is Rs 5 000 per month as his father is no more and his mother does household chores in order to support the family of two. He wants to become a lawyer so that he can help others. "I will not let down anyone those supporting me. I am working hard to achieve my goals," said Thapa. 

Banerjee also provides for another student who has passed class 12 from the school and is preparing for competitive exams for government jobs. The school administration is planning to invite the husband and wife duo to the school to share their success story with the students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abhijit Banerjee nobel prize Kabir Memorial Scholarship
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp