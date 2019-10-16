Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee a philanthropist too, supports 2 poor school students

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee along with being an economist, often plays the role of a philanthropist. In memory of his late son Kabir, Dr Banerjee provides two students of Vivekananda School in Dehradun scholarships.

The scholarship titled 'Kabir Memorial Scholarship' is awarded to children who are meritorious but lack economic means to pursue education. The founder member of the school Gauri Majumdar happened to be a classmate of economist's mother, Nirmala Banerjee.

AK Singh, principal of the school refusing to disclose the amount of the scholarship said, "He (Banerjee) has taken the responsibility of the students to get them education till they want to study. He also has plans for them to help them in higher studies."

At present two students, both in class 10 receive the scholarship by the laureate. Aman Dabral and Aryan Thapa were chosen by the school administration after scanning many students who are from an underprivileged background.

READ| The Abhijit Banerjee I know: Innovative, enlightening and a great believer in the poor

The students were chosen after a visit by teachers from the school to their respective houses. The committee of the school also analysed the income of the families.

The monthly fee of the school which has 1350 students from class 1-12 stands between Rs 500-3000.

Banerjee has already paid the full fee of the two students till class 12. He also provides for their books, stationery, dress and many other expenses to let them continue hassle-free, said the school administration.

Dabral who wants to become an officer in the Indian Navy, says, "The help I am getting is my lifeline. I will do and make my family's dreams true. I am not going to let down Banerjee Sir too." His father is suffering from tuberculosis and is not able to work to support the family.

Aryan Thapa's family income is Rs 5 000 per month as his father is no more and his mother does household chores in order to support the family of two. He wants to become a lawyer so that he can help others. "I will not let down anyone those supporting me. I am working hard to achieve my goals," said Thapa.

Banerjee also provides for another student who has passed class 12 from the school and is preparing for competitive exams for government jobs. The school administration is planning to invite the husband and wife duo to the school to share their success story with the students.