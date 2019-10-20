Home Good News

Over 1,000 inmates of Delhi prisons to get hospitality training

It will be a three-month course in steward service and after being released, 70 per cent trained inmates will get employment.

Published: 20th October 2019 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 1,000 inmates lodged in prisons across the city will get hospitality training within a year under an initiative aimed at helping them start a new life after being released, officials said.

According to a senior prison official, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in this regard between the Prison Department and 'Primerio', an NGO, in September first week.

As the memorandum has already been signed, the training classes will be started in the near future, the officials said.

The jail authority has a job to help inmates to start a new life after being released from the prison, Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

"There will be five-day classes from Monday to Friday for two to three hours inside the jail premises. Our aim is to train 1,020 inmates under this programme. The classes will be conducted before and after lunch in batches and every batch will have 30 inmates," Goel said.

Delhi prisons have more than 16,000 inmates across its various jails.

It will be a three-month course in steward service and after being released, 70 per cent trained inmates will get employment, the official said.

This is not the first time that Delhi prisons have aimed to give skill training to its inmates.

Earlier, the jail authority started 'Sanjeevan' project, where more than 1,000 inmates are being trained as yoga teachers.

The project was inaugurated on January 23 after a MoU was signed in this regard between the Prison Department and the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) in December last year, the officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi prisoners hospitality training
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp