Home Good News

Book reading experience gets better for little ones in Bengaluru's Indira Nagar

Initiated by I Change, Indiranagar, parents expressed relief over the newly-remodelled section, which was nothing short of inaccessible in the past due to poor maintenance and facility.

Published: 21st October 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Children enjoy a storytelling session held at the kids’ section in City Central Library, Indiranagar.

Children enjoy a storytelling session held at the kids’ section in City Central Library, Indiranagar | Pandarinath B

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an effort to encourage children to read more books through interactive means, City Central Library, Indiranagar, inaugurated their newly renovated children’s section on October 19, offering a dedicated space for the little ones to indulge in a variety of books. Inaugurated by P C Mohan, MP, Bengaluru Central, and S Raghu, MLA, CV Raman Nagar, the event witnessed a huge turnout of parents and kids who sat down for a session of rhymes and storytelling.

Initiated by I Change, Indiranagar, parents expressed relief over the newly-remodelled section, which was nothing short of inaccessible in the past due to poor maintenance and facility. “I noticed that everything in the children’s section was either dilapidated or a complete waste, so we embarked on a funding project where people from Indiranagar contributed. We also held meetings to discuss plans for the section, including the supply of books undertaken by Pratham Books and even to hold reading sessions for the kids. The children need to read,” said Jyoti Sarath, I Change, Indiranagar.

Parents who visited the library stated that the initiative would only encourage children to indulge in sessions of reading and the interactive methods would help them build interest in a gradual manner. “As a parent, I’m happy to have a library where my children can sit down to read. The section still requires more books but we have more contributions coming in. Awareness about this spot has to be created in order to get parents and kids to visit. The current state of this section is a major improvement from its previous condition,” said Padmashree, a 36-year-old parent.

Apart from the children’s section, plans to initiate changes in other departments have also been brought to light. Mohan emphasised on the requirement of more materials to be provided in the near future. “After taking note of the suggestions from residents, we have taken steps towards making other changes, with the most basic ones being the washrooms. It is a very essential space and we have decided to build an additional floor which will house more material and for reading purpose.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp