Book reading experience gets better for little ones in Bengaluru's Indira Nagar

Muneef Khan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an effort to encourage children to read more books through interactive means, City Central Library, Indiranagar, inaugurated their newly renovated children’s section on October 19, offering a dedicated space for the little ones to indulge in a variety of books. Inaugurated by P C Mohan, MP, Bengaluru Central, and S Raghu, MLA, CV Raman Nagar, the event witnessed a huge turnout of parents and kids who sat down for a session of rhymes and storytelling.

Initiated by I Change, Indiranagar, parents expressed relief over the newly-remodelled section, which was nothing short of inaccessible in the past due to poor maintenance and facility. “I noticed that everything in the children’s section was either dilapidated or a complete waste, so we embarked on a funding project where people from Indiranagar contributed. We also held meetings to discuss plans for the section, including the supply of books undertaken by Pratham Books and even to hold reading sessions for the kids. The children need to read,” said Jyoti Sarath, I Change, Indiranagar.

Parents who visited the library stated that the initiative would only encourage children to indulge in sessions of reading and the interactive methods would help them build interest in a gradual manner. “As a parent, I’m happy to have a library where my children can sit down to read. The section still requires more books but we have more contributions coming in. Awareness about this spot has to be created in order to get parents and kids to visit. The current state of this section is a major improvement from its previous condition,” said Padmashree, a 36-year-old parent.

Apart from the children’s section, plans to initiate changes in other departments have also been brought to light. Mohan emphasised on the requirement of more materials to be provided in the near future. “After taking note of the suggestions from residents, we have taken steps towards making other changes, with the most basic ones being the washrooms. It is a very essential space and we have decided to build an additional floor which will house more material and for reading purpose.”