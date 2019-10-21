Home Good News

Green initiative ‘Cast a vote, plant a tree’ spreads roots in Ernakulam

Firoz Ahammed has been fighting a tough battle against environmental degradation for the past 25 years.

Published: 21st October 2019 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 03:46 PM

Firoz Ahammed

Firoz Ahammed, environmental activist and Vanamitra award winner, spreading message on’ Cast a vote, plant a tree’ among prospective voters

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Cast a vote, plant a tree’, a novel initiative that was launched by an environmentalist to not only motivate every eligible voter to exercise their franchise but also their responsibility towards nature, gains momentum.The initiative, a brainchild of Firoz Ahammed, has been a success with more and more people becoming a part of it. Recently, he launched a similar campaign in Ernakulam which is getting ready for the assembly bypolls.

“The campaign was ‘A tree in memory of your vote’,” said Firoz Ahammed.“Lakhs of voters are gearing up to cast their votes on Monday. If everyone of them were to plant a tree in memory of exercising their franchise, the problem of the declining green cover can be solved,” he said. According to him, he began the campaign to not only make the people aware of the need to choose their leaders but also shoulder their share of responsibility towards the betterment of the environment.

“In the last Parliamentary elections, I launched a ‘One nation, one vote, one tree’ campaign. It received a good response with many of the voters posting their photographs along with the sapling they had planted. Trees are important. Without green cover, we are in for a bleak future,” he said.  

Firoz has been fighting a tough battle against environmental degradation for the past 25 years. “I have planted 6,000 saplings for people at their request,” he added.

“Our’s is a huge democracy. If every citizen takes a pledge to plant one tree while casting their votes during the parliamentary elections that happen after every five years, the country will become a green nation,” said Firoz.

After spreading the message at Aroor in Alappuzha and Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram, Firoz took to the streets at Cheranelloor, Chittoor, Vaduthala, Kaloor, Elamakkara, Thevara, T D East Sannidhi Road, Market Road, High Court Road and SRM Road.

