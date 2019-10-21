IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After helping artisans of Tirunelveli in reviving Pathamadai mats made of Korai grass, IIT- Madras is now into an initiative to make lives of potters of Tiruvallur better.

The institute’s Rural Technology Action Group (RuTAG) is working with them to help them improve their skills and enhance profitability.

Researchers will develop equipment that will help potters to make innovative designs suitable to the present day market needs, involving less labour. Along with it, they will help artisans using their technology in making microwave-friendly clay utensils. The researches are developing composition of soil for the purpose.

Institute officials said the project is supported by Indian Oil Corporation. “Presently, construction of a shed is on in the district and thereafter we will start the work, “ said Abhijit Deshpande, professor-in-charge, RuTAG.

The institute, along with the help of a social organisation and master craftsman, will train potters to develop new designs and products which can be used in microwaves also. It will also help them in initial marketing. “The aim is to make pottery profitable and attract more people, especially youth, into it,” an official said.