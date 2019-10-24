Home Good News

Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in Mayiladuthurai

A delegation of the college met Nagapattinam district collector Praveen P Nair and gave its consent to donate land for a medical college in Mayiladuthurai.

Published: 24th October 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: An Islamic college from Mayiladuthurai has come forward to donate 20 acres of its land for the construction of the medical college in Mayiladuthurai.

An eight-member delegation which included members from Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College in Nidur near Mayiladuthurai has met Nagapattinam district collector Praveen P Nair on Thursday and gave its consent to donate land for a medical college in Mayiladuthurai. 

“We wholeheartedly wish to donate our land of 21 acres for the welfare of the public without any expectations for a return of a favour. We took this decision days ago after we realized Mayiladuthurai could get a medical college if it there is enough land available to the government. The government should now fulfil the wish of Mayiladuthurai residents to have a medical college here," said SA Mohamed Sadeeq, the general secretary of Jamia Misbahul Hudha Trust in Needur.

ALSO READ: Nagai, Mayiladuthurai stake claim to proposed med college

Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College in Needur and its trust has been functioning since 1912, and formally registered under the Indian government in 1947. The barren land they are donating is near a hamlet called Erumbukadu in Mayiladuthurai taluk. It is situated 6.5 kilometres north of Mayiladuthurai. 

The delegation that met the collector also included Mayuram Bar Association’s president advocate R Seyon and former MLA of Kuthalam constituency ‘Kuthalam’ P Kalyanam. R Seyon said, “We do not wish that Nagapattinam should be deprived of a medical college. It should have one irrespective of formation of Mayiladuthurai district.”

It is to be noted that Nagapattinam district collector Praveen P Nair had already proposed Orathur in Nagapattinam taluk as the location for the establishment of the medical college in Nagapattinam district. But, it was met with sharp reactions from Mayiladuthurai.  

TNIE had earlier reported that Needur near Mayiladuthurai still stands a chance as an alternative. 

While speaking to TNIE, Kuthalam’s former MLA ‘Kuthalam’ P Kalayanam said, “The patients in the northern side cannot be left in the mercy of medical college in Nagapattinam, particularly after formation of the new district with Mayiladuthurai as its headquarters. It will duplicate the scenario of Karaikal being in the mercy of Puducherry as both the Union territory districts are geographically apart.”

TAGS
Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College Mayiladuthurai Medical College
