Home Good News

Lost in sea and surviving on saltwater for 28 days, man reaches shore at Chilika 

Amrit Kujur is no Tom Hanks. But after being 'Cast Away' in deep sea - drifting alone in his boat and surviving on saltwater for 28 days - the 42-year-old made it to the shore. His remarkable tale...

Published: 26th October 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Amrit Kujur's boat at Chilika coast

Amrit Kujur's boat at Chilika coast. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: In a display of the rare human spirit for survival, an Andaman man kept drifting alone in his boat in deep sea, surviving on saltwater for 28 days until he reached the shores of Khirisahi village in Chilika on Friday.

Narrating his ordeal and fortunate escape from certain death, 42-year-old Amrit Kujur said he along with another person used to sell grocery items on a boat in the islands around Andaman.

Amrit Kujur

On August 28, the two sailed on the boat to sell their wares worth Rs 5 lakh when they ran into a storm. Caught in the rough sea, they had to throw their wares into the water to reduce the weight on the boat which drifted to Myanmar due to strong wind. They reached the Myanmar Naval Port where Navy officers filled their boat with 260 litre of fuel and the two headed for Andaman. 

But their trouble was not over yet. With another storm raging in the sea, they had to anchor midway but the wind was so strong that the anchor rope snapped and the boat drifted around. Although the vessel could withstand the wind and did not capsize, Kujur and his companion could not know where it was heading and fuel was exhausted.

With no food or drinking water, his friend died after a few days but Kujur survived by drinking just the sea water. 

“I was at the mercy of  God,” he said, adding that he kept his friend’s body in the boat for two days but had to throw it into the sea after it started decomposing. 

“I am fortunate to have reached land,” he said and thanked Khirisahi villagers for rescuing him after his boat washed ashore and turned turtle.

On being informed, Krushnaprasad Police inspector reached the village and spoke to Kujur.

Also Read: Painting an Air India surprise for government school in Odisha

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amrit Kujur Andaman Chilika
India Matters
A class underway at a school in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. | ( Photo | EPS )
Jharkhand cops help kids in Maoist-hit areas with tutorials, books, guidance
The Indian economy is facing a perfect storm, beset by a combination of cyclical and structural factors that makes recovery doubly difficult. (Photo | EPS)
Economic slowdown: India needs to face up to its flaws
Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara (Photo | ANI)
Kartarpur corridor to have 80 immigration counters for speedy clearance
People buying gold in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Gold loses luster in India as biggest buying day disappoints

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp