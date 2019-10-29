Tourist spots in Kerala to be made differently-abled friendly by 2021

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala's tourist destinations will be made differently-abled friendly by 2021, tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

He was replying to a question by Veena George of CPM.

The government has identified around 120 tourist spots across the state in the first phase. Of these, 98 destinations have already been made completely differently-abled friendly, he said adding that work on the remaining centres were in progress.

The differently-abled friendly tourist spots will have special parking areas and toilet facilities. Besides, special tour packages for the differently-abled will also be brought out under the Responsible Tourism initiative, the minister added.