17-year old cancer patient becomes Rachakonda Police Commissioner for a day

When Ramya’s parents along with Make a Wish Foundation representatives approached Mahesh Bhagwat, expressing the girl’s wish, he readily agreed. 

Published: 30th October 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Ramya, a 17-year-old girl, ‘takes charge’ as Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, for a day on Tuesday

Ramya, a 17-year-old girl, ‘takes charge’ as Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, for a day on Tuesday. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seventeen-year-old Ramya on Tuesday 'took charge' as the Commissioner for a day. By implementing the 5Ss in policing, she said she could create a friendly atmosphere in her jurisdiction.

Preventing property offences and controlling law and order issues were her priority, she said.

Ramya was also keen on increasing SHE teams and patrolling teams to improve the safety of women.

Accompanied by her predecessor Mahesh Bhagwat and other senior police officials, she received the guard of honour at Rachakonda commissionerate headquarters at Neredmet.

Ramya, an intermediate student, is a cancer patient and she was living out her lifetime wish to become the Commissioner of Rachakonda one day. 

When Ramya’s parents along with Make a Wish Foundation representatives approached Mahesh Bhagwat, expressing the girl’s wish, he readily agreed and so came the day's events. 

