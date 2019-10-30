17-year old cancer patient becomes Rachakonda Police Commissioner for a day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seventeen-year-old Ramya on Tuesday 'took charge' as the Commissioner for a day. By implementing the 5Ss in policing, she said she could create a friendly atmosphere in her jurisdiction.

Preventing property offences and controlling law and order issues were her priority, she said.

Ramya was also keen on increasing SHE teams and patrolling teams to improve the safety of women.

Accompanied by her predecessor Mahesh Bhagwat and other senior police officials, she received the guard of honour at Rachakonda commissionerate headquarters at Neredmet.

Ramya, an intermediate student, is a cancer patient and she was living out her lifetime wish to become the Commissioner of Rachakonda one day.

When Ramya’s parents along with Make a Wish Foundation representatives approached Mahesh Bhagwat, expressing the girl’s wish, he readily agreed and so came the day's events.