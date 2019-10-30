Home Good News

IIT-Madras researchers develop AI software to engineering problems 

The researchers said the algorithms will solve a lot of pressing problems for industries and can also be used for educational purposes.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, have developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) software, which can solve engineering problems in varied fields such as thermal management, semiconductors, automobile, aerospace and electronic cooling applications at a much faster speed than the existing methods, said as statement issued by the institute.

A team of researchers led by Vishal Nandigana, assistant professor, Fluid Systems Laboratory, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, has developed AI and deep learning algorithms to solve engineering problems.

Overwhelmed with the success, the researchers are now going to establish a start-up to deploy their AI software called ‘AISoft’ to develop solutions to engineering problems.

According to the researchers, AI, machine learning and deep learning are in use for over a decade but traditionally only in areas such as signal processing, speech recognition, image reconstruction and prediction, but very limited attempts have been made globally in using these algorithms in solving engineering problems.

Highlighting the unique aspects of the software, Vishal said, “We tested AIsoft and used it to solve such thermal management problems. We found it to be nearly million-fold faster compared to existing solutions currently used in the field. Our research saves the computational time, which is the bottleneck to solve most engineering problems.”

They have also developed hardware products. Both, the software and hardware products, are several times faster than commercial numerical method software and open-source software in the market, said the statement. 

