Home Good News

Hyderabad professor provides free education, food and shelter to under-privileged children

Professor Dr Syed Jahangir of the English and Foreign Language University teaches languages, social and political science to the poor children.

Published: 31st October 2019 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University

Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: To help less fortunate children, Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University. provides them free education, three meals a day and accommodation at his small education institution.

Professor Jahangir teaches languages, social and political science to the poor children. "I believe that weaker sections have a greater need for quality education. If we want our children to get the best education possible then they should get the best teacher rather than a great school. Here, I have started an English Model Islamic University where children can learn multiple languages like English, Sanskrit, Arabic, Urdu, and Parsi. They are taught in modern style here."

"I spend the morning teaching foreign students at EFL University and the rest of the day I spend with children belonging to the backward class. I provide them free food, free education and also free accommodation. Children from different parts of the country come to us to get a quality education. Several of our former students are currently working in multinational companies as language translators," he added.

Some former and current students shared their experiences. "I am from Bihar. I have been studying here for the last three years. Whatever we need is provided by Sir. I am happy to be studying here," said Mohammed Sadiq, a student.

Abdul Aleem said: "I studied here eight years ago and I am here now as a science teacher. Today the cost of education is so high that many young people give up their dream of being educated, while many others graduate with debts. But here, we provide quality education and create a passion for learning amongst the students."

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EFL University English Model Islamic University Hyderabad free education Dr Syed Jahangir
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp