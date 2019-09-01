Home Good News

Guinness Record: Nine visually challenged people stitch 'world's largest jute bag' in Coimbatore

Members of the transgender community and students of a technical institute in Coimbatore assisted the visually challenged people during the process of stitching the bag to make a record.

Published: 01st September 2019 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Nine visually challenged people stitched the 'world's largest jute bag' measuring 66ft-tall and 33ft-wide in just five hours.

By ANI

COIMBATORE: With an aim to make an entry in Guinness World Record and spread awareness about no-use of plastic, nine visually challenged people have stitched the "world's largest jute bag" measuring 66ft-tall and 33ft-wide in just five hours.

Members of the transgender community and students of a technical institute in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district on Friday have assisted the visually challenged people during the process of stitching the bag to make a record.

Shashi Kala, the Chairman of Yuva Foundation, who orgainsed this attempt, said, "Nine visually challenged people from Yuva Foundation set out to make a Guinness World Record by sewing a 66-feet high and 33-feet wide jute bag without a handle. The jute bag was stitched to sensitise the people to stop using harmful plastic bags and switch to eco-friendly alternatives."

Alluding to the famed speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the Independence Day where he urged the people and shopkeepers to eliminate the use of plastic bags completely, Shashi Kala said, "We have to launch a war against the plastic. This is the reason why our people have stitched a jute bag."

She added, "Through the attempt, we also want to prove it to the society that differently-abled people have their own ability and it is our responsibility to give them confidence and encouragement." 

