Presidency gets pleasant surprise from ‘old’ student

103-year-old alumnus visits college as part of Teacher’s Day celebrations on campus

Published: 06th September 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Parthasarathi Iyengar interacting with students and faculty of the Presidency College during his visit on Thursday | Express

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Teacher’s Day celebration on the campus of the Presidency College here on Thursday threw up a surprise, turning a bit special.  The fete had an unexpected but pleasant guest: A 103-year-old alumnus of the college.

All were watching in awe as Parthasarathi Iyengar, who studied Economics in the college in 1938-40 and retired from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research,  moved around the campus, interacted with the students and took a trip down memory lane, old age posing no hurdle.

He said, “It feels so good to be back here. I went to the classroom where I used to study and sat at the same place with present-age students. The feeling is so special and nostalgic; it’s hard to express,” he said, face exuding happiness over his revisit to his alma mater.

“I am 103 years old and still remember the wonderful time I had spent on this campus. Studying in Presidency College was a matter of pride for us in those days as there were not many educational institutes then. Our college had students from across the country and the ambience was very different. We were aware of the political developments of those times but there was no politics on the campus. As there were no mobile phone and internet then, hanging out with friends and spending time with our teachers was a joy for us,” said Iyengar. Recently, Principal of the college R. Ravanan met Iyengar at an event and came to know that he had studied in the Presidency College during the British era and so the Principal invited him to the campus on the Teacher’s Day.

“The Economics department will complete its 100th year this year and we have identified a few alumni and Mr Iyengar is one of them. It was so enriching to interact with him. Besides, by inviting such alumni we can make our students realise the rich legacy of the college,” said  Ravanan.

