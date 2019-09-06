This Bihar headmaster turns ramshackle school into smart classrooms, wins Presidents' award

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Pappu Harijan, a 45-year old school headmaster from Banka district of Bihar has become the only recipient of the 'Rashtrapati Puraskar', given to outstanding contribution to the field of education, from the state this year. He received the award from President of India Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

Pappu Harijan is the headmaster of Banka district's upgraded middle school at Amarpur Kulahari, which is often compared to government schools in New Delhi under the Kejariwal regime because of good facilities and the manner in which it is maintained.

"When I joined a couple of years ago, this school was in a shambles. The building and classrooms were in terrible condition. I begged the local residents' help to give the institution major facelift with all modern teaching facilities like the smart class", Pappu told TNIE.

Now, classrooms, campus and building have been spruced up in an eco-friendly way.

"I got a LED television and other equipments as a donation to start first smart classes at this remotely situated school", said a happy Pappu, adding that class rooms now have better facilities than many reputed private school.