Home Good News

This Sambalpur man turns education angel for slum kids

While only 15 children came to the Kendra initially, 35 children from Class I to X are coming to his centre now.

Published: 06th September 2019 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Rajendra Satnami with students at his centre at Daldalipada slum (Photo |EPS)

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Growing up in the narrow bylanes of Daldalipada slum, Rajendra Satnami realised at an early age that only access to education and proper guidance can help underprivileged children dismantle the chains of poverty. The realisation led the 35-year-old man to embark on a mission to make supplementary teaching accessible to the children of poor economic background.

Satnami, who is a Matriculate himself and works as a LIC agent, started the “Nisulka Sikhya Kendra” in December 2016 to help the slum children in their education free of cost. The idea of starting the centre struck him when he observed that though the children were going to school in the day time, they did not study at home at night nor go to tuition as their parents could not afford it.

“Initially, the children were not willing to study. So I started off by playing games with them and made them exercise for the first few days. As they became comfortable with me, I convinced them to study under my guidance,” said Satnami.

While only 15 children came to the Kendra initially, 35 children from Class I to X are coming to his centre now. Though he teaches those students comfortably, he faces difficulty in teaching students of higher classes. Recently, two ladies have joined the centre to voluntarily teach Mathematics and English. However, he buys guide books and model test papers for the students.

Though Satnami’s efforts have earned appreciation, he is yet to get any support from the district administration. But he does not complain as he says he can run the centre with his own resources.  
“There is already a blackboard in the centre. Besides, voluntary donors come forward to donate notebooks and stationeries. The only expenditure I incur is for birthday celebrations of children which motivates them,” Satnami said.

His childhood acts as a constant source of motivation for Satnami. “I discontinued my studies in 2003 after my father died. Had somebody guided me, I would not have dropped out. I don’t want anyone to meet a similar fate,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nisulka Sikhya Kendra
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp