Home Good News

A Chennai waste composting yard famous for its model agroforest and duck pond!

The yard otherwise would have smelt of stink but the panchayat officials had learnt about agroforests online and implemented it in the available space of about one acre.

Published: 09th September 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Flower plants growing from rubber tyres at composting yard in Naravarikuppam town panchayat

Flower plants growing from rubber tyres at composting yard in Naravarikuppam town panchayat. | D Sampathkumar

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is bad odour which normally hovers over any waste composting yard. But at the composting yard of Naravarikuppam town panchayat (colloquially called Red Hills panchayat), officials have found a ‘green’ solution by making the yard a mini ‘agroforest’.

Here, nothing becomes waste. Various fruits, flowers and vegetables are grown in rubber tyres, shoes, wash basins and toilet seats  too. Climber plant ‘pirandai’ creeps through the walls of the yard while small flowers in pink and yellow pop out from plastic water bottles hanging down. Along with them, various trees camouflaging the plants and plastic bottles have turned into art designs for showcase.

Speaking to Express, G Deepa, who is in charge of the yard, says: “Any little space can be turned into a garden and even non-biodegradable waste too can be put to use in creative ways.”

The yard otherwise would have been stinking, but the panchayat officials had learnt about agroforests online and implemented it in the available space of about one acre. Ladies finger, tomatoes, onions, bitter-gourd, and chillies are some of the vegetables grown here while the flower garden has roses, lilies and other small flowers.

“Seeds for the vegetables grown here are from the waste collected itself and the garden is fully organic,’’ says Deepa.

Deepa, who has been in charge of the yard for three years has created this mini-forest with the help of the sanitation workers there. “The vegetables and fruits grown here are given to sanitary workers and other staff at the yard for free,’’ says Deepa.

A portria tree planted in the waste composting yard neutralizes the bad odour.  “We planted Poosa Maram (portia tree) because it  has the capability to absorb the odour from waste and gives a pleasant space for sanitation workers involved in segregation of the waste,’’ says Deepa.

Pomegranate, mausambi, guava, cuckoo, badam and black plum too are grown here. “About six sugarcane and  bamboo trees were planted three weeks ago,’’ says Deepa, adding that agroforestry can help in turning urban spaces into green covers and that it could be implemented in other composting yards too.

An artificial duck pond at the composting yard. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)

The yard apart from being home to squirrels and birds, also has an artificial duck pond with six ducks in it. Next to it, Azolla (mosquito ferns) are grown in a small pond as duck feed. It also has natural compost and vermi compost pits.

Officials of the panchayat said the aim is to make Red Hills and surrounding areas zero-waste zone. G Sathish, Executive Officer, Naravarikuppam town panchayat, said six tonnes of waste are collected every day and almost 90 percent of it is segregated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naravarikuppam town panchayat red hills G Deepa waste composting yard
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp