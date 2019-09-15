This Dalit man in Mysuru gives caste taboos a clean shave

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when instances of Dalits being oppressed by upper castes abound even in this day and age, Mahesh (32), a Dalit, has emerged as an unlikely hero by charting a new course and giving his community some dignity in the villages around Srirangapatna and Mandya where they were denied even a haircut.

Salon owners in upper caste areas of K Shettahalli would refuse Dalit customers fearing that they may lose upper caste clients. This had forced the Dalits to trek all the way to Baburayana Koppal, Srirangapatna or neighbouring hoblis for a decent haircut. The simmering tensions had also threatened to ignite strong protests on several occasions.

Sensing a threat to social harmony in the village, Mahesh, a Class 10 dropout, hit upon the idea of giving haircuts at the doorsteps of Dalits for free. As he gained proficiency in hair-dressing, he opened his own salon in K Shettahalli, putting an end to the problem of Dalits. His initiative is also drawing appreciation from other sections.

Mahesh, who was also a victim of such discrimination, recalled that he and his friends would go to a Dalit man named Kadaiah for haircuts during festivals and pay him Rs 5. “Though it was not up to the mark, Kadaiah came as a saviour for our people,” he added.

This got him thinking and he decided to try hair trimming on family members and friends for more than a year. “As I gained confidence in the work, I decided to have a salon of my own as a mark of service to the community, and started charging a nominal fee,” he said. Now, Mahesh goes to villages were Dalits are denied haircuts and also shaves heads during death ceremonies. “Most of the times, I don’t take money from them as they are very poor and are still in grief after losing heir family member,” he added.



Mahesh thanks his mother Sakamma for encouraging him to break social taboos and open a salon. He has also decided to give free training and provide food and accommodation to Dalit youths who want to learn hair trimming and serve in their villages. “It is time to learn and serve the socially exploited communities,” he asserted.