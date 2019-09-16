Class 12 student youngest in Karnataka to get pilot licence, wants to fly Modi

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At 16, one can’t drive legally on roads or drink in the pub, but you can fly a plane solo.

Vrinda Shihora has done that after just three months of training. The 16-year-old is the youngest from Karnataka to have received her Private Pilot Licence (aeroplane).

Vrinda, who received her licence in March 2019, is now studying her 12th standard from Jain International School. She finished her training with Bengaluru’s Government Flying Training School in Jakkur.

“Ever since my childhood, I have always loved adventure. I just wanted to set a new record. At the age of 15, I did my first skydive in the USA from around 900 ft and then at 16 in Europe from 18,000 plus feet. I didn’t want to stop at that so I decided to take up this training,” she told The New Indian Express.

Vrinda, who was inspired by a few others who have achieved the same feat in other countries, decided to join the flying school in the city right after moving from Gujarat in 2016. She took up the private pilot training along with several others who were training with her for a commercial pilot license.

“The minimum age to fly a private pilot is 16 and to get a commercial pilot license is 18. I was keen on doing the first one and I took training for three months,” she explained.

Vrinda could achieve the 41 hours of flying experience within no time. She said she was not only confident of her first solo flight which was Cessna 172 but was also appreciated by her trainers for showing no fear in doing so.

“Though I had butterflies in my stomach when I was flying solo, I was terribly confident of doing it. I did it without any hassles or flaws. I have done 20 hours of solo training and 21 hours with instructors,” she said.

Meanwhile, she continued to study to achieve her goal of becoming a Finance minister. When asked if her next destination would be to get the license of a commercial pilot, she says that’s not really her dream. She wants to become the finance minister and hence is pursuing Economics and Political Science in her 12th at Jain college.

“My dream is also to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a flight. I am hoping I will achieve that too one day,” she smiled. Vrinda says she is very proud that she is the youngest solo flying pilot from the state and has been appreciated for the same by Governor Vajubhai Vala himself.

“I was so thrilled when I received an appreciation letter by the Governor himself. I am so happy my talent was recognised. I can now fly a four-seater and a seven-seater aeroplane. I want to take my family with me too and I have the license to do the same. I am proud I did this at 16 when I don’t even know how to drive a car,” she added.