Home Good News

Creches to come up on sites for labourers’ children in Bengaluru

While these will be called ‘mobile creches’, they are not on wheels. They will be temporary spaces built by the construction company to serve as creches, which will be run by an NGO.

Published: 17th September 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to provide a safe space for children of construction workers who have no one to look after them, the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (KARWWB) has tied up with three NGOs to start creches on site.

While these will be called ‘mobile creches’, they are not on wheels. They will be temporary spaces built by the construction company to serve as creches, which will be run by an NGO.

“For construction projects that will last a minimum of one year, we have instructed companies to build spaces to function as creches on site. The NGO staff will look after children aged zero to six. We are trying this on a pilot basis with 10 creches in Bengaluru, and intend to expand to a 100 in the future,” said Rohini Sindhuri, secretary of KARWWB.

“The creches will not just have toys and food, but will also serve as centres of early education, for pre-primary levels. They will be able to accommodate 15 to 20 kids, who will be supervised and engaged in activities by NGO staff. We have given Rs 10 lakh to run a creche per year to each NGO,” she added.

So far, the board has tied up with three such NGOs - Delhi-based Mobile Creches, Bengaluru-based Sampark and Sparsha trust. In two to three months, the welfare board intends to scale the numbers up based on how the pilot goes. The pilot will begin in around 15 days, until which time the NGO staff will be trained.

“Once the construction is complete and the labourers move, it will be disbanded. Big construction companies often have a fixed set of labourers who travel with them and work with them, by putting them up in colonies near the building site,” Sindhuri explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp