Chandigarh Diary: Cremation ground for unclaimed bodies

10-minute free pick-and-drop parking

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation had decided to introduce a 10-minute free pick-and-drop facility at all paid parking lots and also to run parking lots on an hourly basis. It has decided to convert 64 new parking lots into paid ones. At present, Rs 5 and Rs 10 are charged for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, respectively. In the existing 25 paid parking lots and the new lots, the same rates will be charged for the first four hours after the 10-minute free period. After four hours, the charges will be doubled.

Chandigarh notifies Right to Service Act

The Chandigarh Administration will soon implement 188 services to be notified under the Punjab Right to Service Act. The department of personnel, would issue a formal notification for services provided by five major departments in the city within a couple of days to step up the delivery of services rendered to the residents. The departments to be covered under the act include Estate Office, the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Transport Department, Chandigarh Housing Board and the Municipal Corporation. Chandigarh is the first Union Territory in the country to implement the RTS Act. The UT adopted the Punjab RTS Act in January 2018 and constituted a one-man RTS commission under retired bureaucrat KK Jindal in April.

Cremation ground for the unclaimed

A new cremation ground spread over 2.25 acres and 36 pyre platforms in the Industrial Area, Phase I of Chandigarh has been established. Unclaimed dead bodies in the city will be cremated here. The Municipal Corporation has also set up a death certificate registration facility on the premises and the material required during cremation rituals will also been made available. The city’s two other cremation grounds are situated in Sector 25 and Mani Majra. The ground has a capacity to accommodate around 500 persons. Drinking water facility will also be provided.

Soon, you may have to wear seat belt in backseat

Not wearing a seat belt, when seated in the back, may now cost you Rs 1,000 soon as the Chandigarh Traffic Police is mulling imposing the penalty which has been enhanced under the amended Motor Vehicle Act. Although, the provision already exists in the act, the traffic police have never issued challans for this violation. Under the new provisions, children of ages 14 years and above have to wear seat belt as it or they can be fined.

