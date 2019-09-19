Home Good News

Chandigarh Diary: Cremation ground for unclaimed bodies

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation had decided to introduce a 10-minute free pick-and-drop facility at all paid parking lots and also to run parking lots on an hourly basis.

Published: 19th September 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

10-minute free pick-and-drop parking

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation had decided to introduce a 10-minute free pick-and-drop facility at all paid parking lots and also to run parking lots on an hourly basis. It has decided to convert 64 new parking lots into paid ones. At present, Rs 5 and Rs 10 are charged for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, respectively. In the existing 25 paid parking lots and the new lots, the same rates will be charged for the first four hours after the 10-minute free period. After four hours, the charges will be doubled.

Chandigarh notifies Right to Service Act

The Chandigarh Administration will soon implement 188 services to be notified under the Punjab Right to Service Act. The department of personnel, would issue a formal notification for services provided by five major departments in the city within a couple of days to step up the delivery of services rendered to the residents. The departments to be covered under the act include Estate Office, the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Transport Department, Chandigarh Housing Board and the Municipal Corporation. Chandigarh is the first Union Territory in the country to implement the RTS Act. The UT adopted the Punjab RTS Act in January 2018 and constituted a one-man RTS commission under retired bureaucrat KK Jindal in April.

Cremation ground for the unclaimed

A new cremation ground spread over 2.25 acres and 36 pyre platforms in the Industrial Area, Phase I of Chandigarh has been established. Unclaimed dead bodies in the city will be cremated here. The Municipal Corporation has also set up a death certificate registration facility on the premises and the material required during cremation rituals will also been made available. The city’s two other cremation grounds are situated in Sector 25 and Mani Majra. The ground has a capacity to accommodate around 500 persons. Drinking water facility will also be provided.

Soon, you may have to wear seat belt in backseat

Not wearing a seat belt, when seated in the back,  may now cost you Rs 1,000 soon as the Chandigarh Traffic Police is mulling imposing the penalty which has been enhanced under the amended Motor Vehicle Act. Although, the provision already exists in the act, the traffic police have never issued challans for this violation. Under the new provisions, children of ages 14 years and above have to wear seat belt as it or they can be fined.

Harpreet Bajwa is our correspondent in Chandigarh. He can be reached at hsbajwa73@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp